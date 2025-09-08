Biker killed by speeding car

LAHORE: A speeding car allegedly crushed a young motorcycle rider to death at Wahdat Road here on Sunday.

Identified as Ali Salman, the young man was going to a local market and the police shifted his body to the city morgue on being alerted about the rash driving incident.

The official said the accident took place due to the reckless driving which led to the death of the biker.

In another incident, the police recovered tortured body of an unknown man from the Lahore Canal near Mughalpura here on Sunday.

The police said they were informed/alerted about the body of the man by some passersby.

A police team dispatched to the site found multiple torture marks on various parts of the body and declared it a blind murder case.

The body was shifted to the city morgue for autopsy and further investigations were underway, he said.

