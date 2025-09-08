E-Paper | September 08, 2025

Biker killed by speeding car

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 8, 2025 Updated September 8, 2025 06:19am

LAHORE: A speeding car allegedly crushed a young motorcycle rider to death at Wahdat Road here on Sunday.

Identified as Ali Salman, the young man was going to a local market and the police shifted his body to the city morgue on being alerted about the rash driving incident.

The official said the accident took place due to the reckless driving which led to the death of the biker.

In another incident, the police recovered tortured body of an unknown man from the Lahore Canal near Mughalpura here on Sunday.

The police said they were informed/alerted about the body of the man by some passersby.

A police team dispatched to the site found multiple torture marks on various parts of the body and declared it a blind murder case.

The body was shifted to the city morgue for autopsy and further investigations were underway, he said.

Published in Dawn, September 8th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Crop devastation
08 Sep, 2025

Crop devastation

THE devastation unleashed by the floods across Punjab — with Sindh facing a similar situation — is nothing short...
Mental health crisis
08 Sep, 2025

Mental health crisis

MENTAL agony plagues too many people. New data from the WHO warns of a crisis of staggering proportions: one billion...
Digital literacy
08 Sep, 2025

Digital literacy

LITERACY today is not merely the ability to read and write. It is the ability to function in a digital economy. This...
Hybrid failures
Updated 06 Sep, 2025

Hybrid failures

There's a need to move away from the hybrid model in the interest of democracy.
Tricky regulation
06 Sep, 2025

Tricky regulation

MEMBERS of the Senate Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue recommended last Wednesday that all those associated...
HPV vaccine
Updated 07 Sep, 2025

HPV vaccine

By including the vaccine in the Expanded Programme on Immunisation, it is hoped that awareness levels are heightened.