Sutlej continues to be in high flood

KASUR: The flood discharge in the river Sutlej which was 303,000 cusecs on Saturday rose to 319,000 cusecs on Sunday. It had dropped to 269,000 cusecs a week back.

The district administration and Rescue 1122 were striving for maximum evacuation from flood-hit villages.

On the other hand, the river Ravi at Baloki was also flowing at `very high level’ of 145,590 cusecs .

Meanwhile, a boy drowned while his five friends fell unconscious as they entered a 40 feet deep well to fetch their ball in village Langiana, in the limits of Mandi Usmanwala police station, on Sunday.

