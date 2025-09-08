Indhar gang claims responsibility of M-5 abductions

RAHIM YAR KHAN: The ring leader of Indhar dacoits gang Tanvir alias Dodu Indhar has claimed the responsibility of kidnapping of 11 passengers from the Sukkur-Multan Motorway near Nawazabad area last week.

In a video message shared on social media, Dodu claimed the kidnapped were still in their custody. He said his brother Munir Indhar had been in jail for last 17 years. “Punjab police illegally killed a person of his tribe after releasing him from jail who was in imprisonment for last five years.

“Now police wants to kill his brother who will complete his imprisonment after four months. He threatened more abductions if his brother was not released in three days.

Published in Dawn, September 8th, 2025