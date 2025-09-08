E-Paper | September 08, 2025

Indhar gang claims responsibility of M-5 abductions

A Correspondent Published September 8, 2025 Updated September 8, 2025 06:19am

RAHIM YAR KHAN: The ring leader of Indhar dacoits gang Tanvir alias Dodu Indhar has claimed the responsibility of kidnapping of 11 passengers from the Sukkur-Multan Motorway near Nawazabad area last week.

In a video message shared on social media, Dodu claimed the kidnapped were still in their custody. He said his brother Munir Indhar had been in jail for last 17 years. “Punjab police illegally killed a person of his tribe after releasing him from jail who was in imprisonment for last five years.

“Now police wants to kill his brother who will complete his imprisonment after four months. He threatened more abductions if his brother was not released in three days.

Published in Dawn, September 8th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Crop devastation
08 Sep, 2025

Crop devastation

THE devastation unleashed by the floods across Punjab — with Sindh facing a similar situation — is nothing short...
Mental health crisis
08 Sep, 2025

Mental health crisis

MENTAL agony plagues too many people. New data from the WHO warns of a crisis of staggering proportions: one billion...
Digital literacy
08 Sep, 2025

Digital literacy

LITERACY today is not merely the ability to read and write. It is the ability to function in a digital economy. This...
Hybrid failures
Updated 06 Sep, 2025

Hybrid failures

There's a need to move away from the hybrid model in the interest of democracy.
Tricky regulation
06 Sep, 2025

Tricky regulation

MEMBERS of the Senate Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue recommended last Wednesday that all those associated...
HPV vaccine
Updated 07 Sep, 2025

HPV vaccine

By including the vaccine in the Expanded Programme on Immunisation, it is hoped that awareness levels are heightened.