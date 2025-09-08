E-Paper | September 08, 2025

Citizens demand repair of roads damaged by rain

Our Correspondent Published September 8, 2025 Updated September 8, 2025 06:19am

NAROWAL: The recent heavy rains have damaged major roads in the city with feet-deep potholes that are causing difficulties for drives and increasing accidents.

According to details, potholes have developed on the New Lahore Road and various link roads in the city. The potholes are causing havoc with the traffic and inconveniencing drivers. The New Lahore Road connecting Narowal to Lahore is 12 to 15 feet above the ground from the Goraya stop to Raiya Khas. Here, around five to ten feet deep potholes have developed on both sides of the road.

Citizens Muhammad Haris and Mobin Ahmed said that these potholes were visible while driving during the day, however, they were not visible at night. They said that accidents were happening while crossing or overtaking vehicles. Another citizen, Muhammad Anwar, said that his brother was coming to Narowal from Narang Mandi on a motorcycle with his family. He said that potholes were not visible due to the lights coming from the opposite direction and five members of the family, including children, were seriously injured in an accident.

According to rescue sources, accidents were increasing due to these potholes. Citizens said that they had made several complaints to the district administration for the repair of roads. They said the administration had not taken notice for a week.

Narowal Deputy Commissioner Syed Hassan Raza said that the Punjab Highways Department had been asked to make repairs and work would be started soon.

Published in Dawn, September 8th, 2025

