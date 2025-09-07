Gaza-Israel Update: 17 Killed in Strikes, Rockets Fired, Global Protests | Dawn News English Published September 7, 2025 Updated September 7, 2025 03:30pm 0 Gaza-Israel Update: 17 Killed in Strikes, Rockets Fired, Global Protests | Dawn News English Join our Whatsapp channel Videos Email Your Name*Cancel 0 Read more On DawnNews کیا کراچی کبھی پاکستان کا پانچواں صوبہ بنے گا؟ غزہ میں قحط اور پیڈوفائل اسرائیلی اعلیٰ اہلکار کی امریکا میں گرفتاری اور رہائی کا واقعہ اسد اللہ مینگل: پہلا ’مسنگ پرسن‘ جس کے قتل نے بلوچستان کی سیاست کو بدلا Dawn News English Subscribe Gaza-Israel Update: 17 Killed in Strikes, Rockets Fired, Global Protests Why Fewer Tourists Are Visiting the US in 2025 Explained: Why Team India Lost Its Sponsor Before the Asia Cup Why OpenAI Is Adding Parental Controls to ChatGPT Pakistan Startups in 2025: i2i Ventures on VC Cycles, Fintech, AI & Crypto SCO Summit in China: Global South vs US Tariffs The Voice of Hind Rajab: Why Gaza Girl’s Story Brought a 23-Minute Standing Ovation At Film Festival Comments Closed