Air Force Day: President Zardari, PM Shehbaz hail PAF’s ‘decisive role’ during India conflict

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday hailed the Pakistan Air Force’s (PAF) “decisive role” during the military conflict with India in May as the country marked the Pakistan Air Force Day.

Air Force Day is observed a day after the annual Defence Day, which commemorates the sacrifices of fallen heroes of the 1965 war against India.

In a statement, PM Shehbaz said: “In recent history, the Pakistan Air Force, together with the armed forces, played a decisive role in Marka-i-Haq [and Bunyanum Marsoos] and the way it defeated the enemy on all fronts amazed the whole world.

“Undoubtedly, this high-level performance of the Pakistan Air Force was a manifestation of fearless leadership, the skill of the fighter sons, superior strategy, and effective implementation of multi-faceted combat capabilities,“ he added.

“The invincible multi-faceted combat capabilities of the Pakistan Air Force are a testament to its innovation in recent years,” he was quoted as saying by the Associated Press of Pakistan.

“I am particularly proud that the Pakistan Air Force, while keeping its glorious historical tradition alive, defeated an enemy many times larger than itself,“ the premier emphasised.

“Our heroes of the Pakistan Air Force proved with their bravery that no matter how strong and well-armed the enemy is, it can never defeat passion and courage,” he observed.

The prime minister paid tribute to the PAF’s “unparalleled performance”, observing that the martyrs’ “immortal sacrifices are illuminated in history”.

PM Shehbaz said: “Undoubtedly, the founders of the Pakistan Air Force laid its foundation as a high-class and leading institution in accordance with the vision of the founder of Pakistan, Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

“Pakistan Air Force continues to perform well in all professional aspects and is no less than any other air force in the world in terms of professionalism,” the premier added.

“We are proud that the Pakistan Air Force has shown its professionalism and immense strength in [the] last decades during air combat.“

Meanwhile, President Zardari noted: “Whether it was the 1965 war or the more recent Marka-i-Haq Bunyanum Marsus, our air warriors have always risen to the challenge, giving the enemy a decisive response and filling the nation with pride.”

The president highlighted that the world had “witnessed the remarkable skill and professionalism of PAF”, hailing its evolution into a “modern, capable, and highly professional institution”.

“My heart goes out in deep respect to our martyrs and ghazis whose courage and sacrifices continue to inspire the nation,” President Zardari said.

He recalled: “In 1965, our air warriors, against overwhelming odds, wrote a story of extraordinary bravery and determination. Their daring actions not only defended our skies but also lifted the morale of an entire nation.

“That spirit of sacrifice and excellence remains alive in every generation of the PAF,” he added. The president paid tribute to the martyrs’ families for bearing the “greatest sacrifice of all”, as well as the warriors for their resilience and dedication.

“I am confident that the Pakistan Air Force will continue to protect our skies and sovereignty with the same resolve and passion that has always defined it.”

PAF observes Martyrs’ Day

The PAF solemnly observed Martyrs’ Day across all its bases nationwide, according to a press release by the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The day commenced with special prayers and recitation of the Holy Quran, “dedicated to the martyrs of the 1965 and 1971 wars, as well as to all those who have rendered the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty since the creation of Pakistan”.

At Air Headquarters in Islamabad, a central Martyrs’ Day ceremony was held, which PAF head Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu attended as the chief guest.

More to follow

Additional input by Nadir Guramani