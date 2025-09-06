Israel dubbing Palestinians’ displacement voluntary is ‘nonsense’: Egyptian FM

Egypt’s Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty says Israel’s description of the forced displacement of Palestinians as voluntary is “nonsense”, Al Jazeera reports.

On Friday, Netanyahu claimed there were “different plans for how to rebuild Gaza” and alleged that “half of the population wants to leave Gaza”, claiming it was “not a mass expulsion”.

“I can open Rafah for them, but it will be closed immediately by Egypt,” he said.

In response, Egypt’s Foreign Ministry issued a statement in which it reiterated its “categorical rejection of forcibly or coercively displacing Palestinians from their land”.

“[Egypt] stresses that these practices represent a blatant violation of international humanitarian law and amount to war crimes that cannot be tolerated,” the ministry added.

The statement affirmed that Egypt will never be complicit in such practices nor act as a conduit for Palestinian displacement, describing this as a “red line” that cannot be crossed.