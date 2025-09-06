E-Paper | September 06, 2025

From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1975: Fifty Years Ago: Constant preparedness

Published September 6, 2025

RAWALPINDI: ThePrime Minister, Mr Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, has said “the defence of Pakistan now is in the hands of a force which can no longer be made prey to a confusion about its aims and functions”. In a message on the Defence of Pakistan Day, the Prime Minister has paid homage to the Shaheeds, who made the supreme sacrifice so that Pakistan may live in freedom and honour. He said: “We must rededicate ourselves to the ideology of Pakistan and make a solemn vow that none of us, soldier or civilian, will fail in constant preparedness to defend the nation’s integrity.”

[Meanwhile, as reported by news agencies from Cairo,] Sudanese President Jaafar el Numeiry said today [Sept 5] that an attempted coup against his Government had been crushed. “Everything is over,” the President said in a broadcast to the nation several hours after the early-morning rebellion led by an obscure paratroop colonel had been defeated in what was officially described as a short, fierce battle. President Numeiry told Egyptian President Anwar Sadat over the telephone that the situation in Sudan was calm… . Earlier, officials of the Numeiry Government had announced that the army was in full control.

Published in Dawn, September 6th, 2025

