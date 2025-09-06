E-Paper | September 06, 2025

Hazardous activity

AN upsetting video has been doing the rounds on social media, showing a crocodile attacking a woman washing clothes in Nara Canal near Sukkur. Unfortunately, this is not the first time a tragedy like this has taken place. In July 2021, a four-year-old girl was eaten alive by a 16-foot crocodile as she helped her mother wash clothes. These attacks are the result of a growing crocodile population in the canal system, and lack of safe water resources for the nearby communities.

Hundreds of crocodiles in the area have been reported, but the people continue to use the canal for washing and other daily activities, putting lives at constant risk. The authorities must determine and make safe water-collecting points that should be crocodile-free.

Also, there should be routine wildlife patrols to survey and remove dangerous crocodiles when necessary. Public aware-

ness campaigns to educate the local communities regarding safe practices around the canal should also be initiated. Finally, people should be provided water for drinking and washing to reduce their use of unsafe waterways.

Relevant authorities need to take urgent action to prevent further loss of innocent lives. People of Sukkur have the right to live safely and with dignity instead of living in constant fear of crocodile attacks.

Khudija Sakhawat
Wah Cantt

Published in Dawn, September 6th, 2025

