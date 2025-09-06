VERIFICATION DELAY: This is with reference to the letter ‘PMDC lethargy” (Aug 28). While acknowledging the concerns raised, the facts of the said case tell their own tale. The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC), among other things, provides authentic and verified house job certificates to regulatory bodies in other countries. In this particular case, the application is, indeed, pending

but the delay is not due to negligence or inefficiency on the part of PMDC. The matter remains pending because the required verification has not yet been received from the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) where the said doctor had done her house job. The application was received on April 13, and four reminders have been sent to the institution, but the verification is awaited.

PMDC Spokesperson

Islamabad

DISPOSABLE LABOUR: The exploitation of interns across workplaces in Pakistan is disappointing. Many students are expected to perform full-time tasks without compensation, guidance or recognition. This discourages talented individuals, and deepens socioeconomic inequality. Interns are often treated as disposable labour rather than emerging professionals. The absence of clear regulations and oversight leaves interns vulnerable. The government should introduce a national internship framework, ensuring fair compensation and formal acknowledgment of their contributions.

Mina Faisal

Karachi

NEW PROVINCES: The creation of new provinces will only lead to chaos in the country. Dividing a large administrative unit into smaller ones was always the idea of past colonial masters. The creation of new provinces would require more resources, and its sustainability would disturb the country’s already fragile economy. Moreover, it would not necessarily ameliorate the governance crisis in Pakistan. The governance can instead be improved through empowering institutions, promoting merit, and planned decentralisation.

Saqib Ali Bajkani

Karachi

Published in Dawn, September 6th, 2025