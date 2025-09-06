E-Paper | September 06, 2025

Body to conduct survey of affected areas for rehab package

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 6, 2025 Updated September 6, 2025 04:53am

LAHORE: The Punjab government has formed a high-level committee to conduct a survey of the flood-affected areas before announcing a compensation and rehabilitation package.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Friday held a meeting to deliberate a comprehensive package for the flood victims.

She directed the Urban Unit, Board of Revenue and other relevant departments to take steps in this regard by considering problems of the victims.

She formed a high-level committee to conduct a survey of the affected areas before preparing an ‘effective’ rehabilitation package, and directed the relevant authorities to complete the survey as soon as possible by employing a transparent procedure, including digital recording.

The CM also directed them to increase relief funds in the rehabilitation package, besides devising a rehabilitation programme for the farmers.

She said she would announce a rehabilitation package for the flood victims. She directed the authorities concerned to set up marquees in every district for the displaced families who would not be able to return immediately due to destruction of their homes.

“Flood-affected families will be shifted to marquees in every district in view of the arrival of winter.”

She directed to remove encroachments and settlements from waterways.

She also directed to include ‘Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar’ programme in the package for the rehabilitation of flood victims.

Published in Dawn, September 6th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Hybrid failures
06 Sep, 2025

Hybrid failures

IT is difficult to disagree with the remarks of the Supreme Court’s Justice Athar Minallah, who on Thursday...
Tricky regulation
06 Sep, 2025

Tricky regulation

MEMBERS of the Senate Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue recommended last Wednesday that all those associated...
HPV vaccine
06 Sep, 2025

HPV vaccine

BY and large, it is the low-income countries that face the greatest burden of disease. Several factors contribute to...
Flood accountability
Updated 05 Sep, 2025

Flood accountability

All political parties must recognise that disaster is not a moment for politicking, but a test of governance.
Wapda’s demand
05 Sep, 2025

Wapda’s demand

NEPRA must rigorously scrutinise Wapda’s petition for a staggering 91pc revenue hike to Rs365bn in FY26 from...
‘War or peace’
05 Sep, 2025

‘War or peace’

MANY clichés are bandied about regarding China’s rise as the new superpower — an economic and military behemoth...