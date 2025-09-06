Body to conduct survey of affected areas for rehab package

LAHORE: The Punjab government has formed a high-level committee to conduct a survey of the flood-affected areas before announcing a compensation and rehabilitation package.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Friday held a meeting to deliberate a comprehensive package for the flood victims.

She directed the Urban Unit, Board of Revenue and other relevant departments to take steps in this regard by considering problems of the victims.

She formed a high-level committee to conduct a survey of the affected areas before preparing an ‘effective’ rehabilitation package, and directed the relevant authorities to complete the survey as soon as possible by employing a transparent procedure, including digital recording.

The CM also directed them to increase relief funds in the rehabilitation package, besides devising a rehabilitation programme for the farmers.

She said she would announce a rehabilitation package for the flood victims. She directed the authorities concerned to set up marquees in every district for the displaced families who would not be able to return immediately due to destruction of their homes.

“Flood-affected families will be shifted to marquees in every district in view of the arrival of winter.”

She directed to remove encroachments and settlements from waterways.

She also directed to include ‘Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar’ programme in the package for the rehabilitation of flood victims.

Published in Dawn, September 6th, 2025