Migration continues

KASUR: Residents of flood-hit villages continue to migrate as high flood persists in Kasur.

Over 20,000 people and 7,000 animals had been evacuated so far.

Over 70 villages were submerged while crops over thousands of acres had been destroyed. Hundreds of houses collapsed, forcing people to leave their villages. The discharge of water at Ferozepur headworks was 269,501 cusecs on Friday.

DC Imran Ali said the district administration was striving hard to help affected families.

Published in Dawn, September 6th, 2025