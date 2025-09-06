Dr Zeenat passes away

LAHORE: Dr Zeenat Hussain, CEO of the Zeenat Laboratories, passed away peacefully in Lahore on Friday.

She was the widow of Dr Mubashir Hasan who died in 2020.

Zeenat started her laboratory nearly in 1963, making it the first and only private laboratory in Lahore at the time. She had left Pakistan in 1954 in her mid-20’s for a one-year internship at the University of Iowa Hospital in the United States. She got married to Dr Mubashir Hassan in 1955. On her return, she worked at the King Edward Medical College and Fatima Jinnah Medical College. She moved to England and got a Masters in Microbiology. When she returned, she started her laboratory.

Funeral prayers for Dr Zeenat will be held at 4pm on Saturday (today) at her residence 4-K, Main Boulevard, Gulberg-II. The burial will be at 5pm at Bagh-i-Rehmat Graveyard, Bhatta Chowk, Defence Road. Dua will be held on Sunday at 12 noon in Gulberg-II.

The HRCP has mourned the death of Dr Zeenat and shares the grief of her family and friends, most of whom have long been part of the commission.

