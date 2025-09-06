E-Paper | September 06, 2025

Dr Zeenat passes away

From the Newspaper Published September 6, 2025 Updated September 6, 2025 04:53am

LAHORE: Dr Zeenat Hussain, CEO of the Zeenat Laboratories, passed away peacefully in Lahore on Friday.

She was the widow of Dr Mubashir Hasan who died in 2020.

Zeenat started her laboratory nearly in 1963, making it the first and only private laboratory in Lahore at the time. She had left Pakistan in 1954 in her mid-20’s for a one-year internship at the University of Iowa Hospital in the United States. She got married to Dr Mubashir Hassan in 1955. On her return, she worked at the King Edward Medical College and Fatima Jinnah Medical College. She moved to England and got a Masters in Microbiology. When she returned, she started her laboratory.

Funeral prayers for Dr Zeenat will be held at 4pm on Saturday (today) at her residence 4-K, Main Boulevard, Gulberg-II. The burial will be at 5pm at Bagh-i-Rehmat Graveyard, Bhatta Chowk, Defence Road. Dua will be held on Sunday at 12 noon in Gulberg-II.

The HRCP has mourned the death of Dr Zeenat and shares the grief of her family and friends, most of whom have long been part of the commission.

Published in Dawn, September 6th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Hybrid failures
06 Sep, 2025

Hybrid failures

IT is difficult to disagree with the remarks of the Supreme Court’s Justice Athar Minallah, who on Thursday...
Tricky regulation
06 Sep, 2025

Tricky regulation

MEMBERS of the Senate Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue recommended last Wednesday that all those associated...
HPV vaccine
06 Sep, 2025

HPV vaccine

BY and large, it is the low-income countries that face the greatest burden of disease. Several factors contribute to...
Flood accountability
Updated 05 Sep, 2025

Flood accountability

All political parties must recognise that disaster is not a moment for politicking, but a test of governance.
Wapda’s demand
05 Sep, 2025

Wapda’s demand

NEPRA must rigorously scrutinise Wapda’s petition for a staggering 91pc revenue hike to Rs365bn in FY26 from...
‘War or peace’
05 Sep, 2025

‘War or peace’

MANY clichés are bandied about regarding China’s rise as the new superpower — an economic and military behemoth...