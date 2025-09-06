ASA backs Senate in running CUI affairs

SAHIWAL: The Academic Staff Association of the Comsats University Islamabad has reviewed recent developments and demands that Prof Dr Sajid Qamar, interim rector, must immediately vacate the office and cease obstructing the Senate authority.

The association urged the chancellor/president and pro-chancellor/federal minister for science and technology to notify the new acting rector and expedite the process to hire a regular rector to ensure better governance.

This demand was made by Dr Shakeel Aslam, central member of ASA, while talking to Dawn at the CUI Sahiwal campus.

The association also asked senior management to distance itself from unlawful acts and strictly follow Senate directives.

The ASA expressed gratitude to the chancellor CUI/president for convening the long-awaited meeting under pro-chancellor CUI/federal minister for science and technology, and also paid tribute to Senate members for their decisions in the best interest of the university.

The Senate took bold measures to end prolonged adhocism at CUI, including recommendingthree names for the post of regular rector, constituting a search committee for permanent campusdirectors, directing the immediate convening ofthe selection board to address faculty shortages and other issues.

Published in Dawn, September 6th, 2025