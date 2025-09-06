E-Paper | September 06, 2025

ATC grants bail to girl student, her mother and two aunts

Our Correspondent Published September 6, 2025 Updated September 6, 2025 04:53am

BAHAWALPUR: Bahawalpur Anti-Terrorism Court Judge Arshad Anjum on Friday accepted post-arrest bail applications of four women suspects, including a Class X student, who were booked by Uch Sharif police under terrorism and other charges on Aug 10.

The police had registered FIR No 1263/25 under section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA), and sections 148, 149, 427, 186, 353 and 324 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) against over 15 people, including a Class X student Iqra Shafiq, her father Shafiq, Siddique, Hamid and three women -- Nasreen Bibi, Afsana Bibi and Zarina Bibi (Iqra’s mother and two aunts) -- on the complaint of their rivals over a land dispute.

The FIR said that the suspects allegedly attacked police officials and damaged their official vehicle when a police team arrived at their house responding to an emergency call.

The police had arrested the three women and the girl student and moved them to jail, while other suspects secured an interim pre-arrest bail.

The terrorism charges against the female suspects and their arrest sparked criticism from civil society, besides social and political circles.

The local leadership of Jamaat-e-Islami also came in support of the arrested women, terming the case against them under the ATA as fabricated.

On an application filed by Iqra’s father, Shafiq, an inquiry was ordered by the regional police officer (RPO). However, the inquiry officer, an SSP, had defended the FIR in a media talk.

The four female suspects have yet to be released from the Bahawalpur Central Jail.

WOMAN BURNT ALIVE: Dunyapur Saddar police arrested a man who allegedly burnt his wife during a domestic dispute. The woman later died in the hospital on Friday.

As per the police, the suspect, Saghir, allegedly torched his wife, Fauzia Bibi, after dousing her in petrol during a domestic dispute at their home.

She was shifted to the burns unit of the Nishtar Hospital, Multan, in a critical condition, where he died.

Published in Dawn, September 6th, 2025

