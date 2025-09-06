E-Paper | September 06, 2025

Oil tanker gutted as fire engine runs out of water

Our Correspondent Published September 6, 2025 Updated September 6, 2025 04:53am

BAHAWALNAGAR: A fuel tanker was gutted after it overturned on Qaziwala Road in Chishtian tehsil on Friday, allegedly because of the late arrival of the Rescue 1122 fire engine, which ran out of water in the middle of the firefighting operation.

According to eyewitnesses, the oil tanker overturned when its driver tried to save a speeding biker coming from the opposite direction on Qaziwala Road.

They say that immediately after the accident, locals called the Chishtian Rescue 1122 office for help. However, they say,the fire engine arrived at the spot after a delay of around an hour and started extinguishing the blaze.

The eyewitnesses say that in the middle of the firefighting operation, the Rescue 1122 team ran out of water and left the scene. They say the fire engine did not return, and meanwhile, the oil tanker was completely burnt. The tanker driver survived miraculously, they add.

Rescue 1122 district spokesperson Mr Atiq told Dawn that they did not have any fire engine in Chishtian, and in case of any emergency, the rescuers use the municipal committee’s water tanker.

He admitted that during the firefighting operation, the Rescue team ran out of water.

He argued that the MC water tanker could throw water for just 15 to 20 minutes because of its limited storage capacity and had to be refilled again. Sometimes, he claimed, the fire reignites during the time required for refilling the tanker.

ELECTROCUTED: A young mechanic was electrocuted while working in a workshop in Haroonabad on Friday.

According to locals, Saddam (17), a resident of 84/5R village, was working in a workshop when he accidentally touched a welding machine that developed a short-circuit because of rainwater. As a result, he suffered a massive electric shock and died on the spot.

Published in Dawn, September 6th, 2025

COMMENT MOD POLICY

