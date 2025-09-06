Three killed, two injured in clash between rival groups

TOBA TEK SINGH: Three people were killed and two others were critically injured after an armed clash broke out between two groups at the Faisalabad DHQ Hospital on Friday.

Police said that a scuffle broke out between two groups, one headed by Advocate Tahir Pervaiz Aslam and the other by Sabir Ali Loona, both residents of Chak 215-RB, Nathri, at the district judicial complex. Police said both groups appeared in a case before Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Iqbal Haral. As a result of the scuffle, men of both groups sustained injuries.

The groups again confronted each other at the emergency ward of the Faisalabad DHQ Hospital when the injured of both groups were sent to the hospital for medico-legal certificates by the police.

Police said that they started firing outside the ward, which not only caused a stampede in the hospital but also left five persons wounded.

Police said three men died instantly, while two others were seriously injured.

Two of the deceased were identified as Sabir Ali Loona and his brother Babar Ali Loona from the Sabir Ali Loona group, while the third was identified as Mulazam Hussain Loona belonging to the Advocate Tahir Pervaiz group.

One injured was identified as Jafar Ali Loona, the uncle of the two deceased brothers, while the other was identified as Muhammad Nabil, a passerby or attendant of a patient.

A press release said RPO Zeeshan Asghar directed CPO Sahibzada Bilal Umar to get the accused of both groups arrested immediately.

Meanwhile, the father of the two deceased brothers, Pervaiz, complained that his repeatedly requests for protection were ignored by the police, which resulted in the killing of his two sons.

He claimed that his sons were sent by the Saddar police for medico-legal certificates without giving them security. Due to this, the opponent group attacked and murdered his sons, he said.

Published in Dawn, September 6th, 2025