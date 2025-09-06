Three schoolchildren die on road in Abbottbad

ABBOTTABAD: Three schoolchildren lost their lives and five others sustained injuries when a dumper truck ran over them while they were crossing the road to school in Abbottabad city on Friday.

According to initial reports, three children lost their lives on the spot, while five sustained critical injuries.

The deceased were identified as 10-year-old Rehan, son of Taifal, 14-year-old Manal, daughter of Ayaz, and 13-year-old Sawab, son of Ejaz. The injured students included 5-year-old Urooba, 13-year-old Sawera, 15-year-old Yashfa, and 11-year-old Ehtesham. All the children belonged to Banda Phugwariyan, a suburban locality of Abbottabad.

Rescue 1122 teams reached the spot soon after the mishap and shifted the deceased and injured children to DHQ Hospital Abbottabad, where doctors described the condition of the injured as critical.

The dumper driver, Mohsin Khan, resident of Baldheri, managed to flee the scene immediately after the accident. However, the truck was seized, and an FIR was registered at the Cantonment Police Station on behalf of the victims’ families under Sections 279, 337, 320, and 322 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Police teams launched raids at different locations to arrest the absconding driver.

Family members of the victims and local residents blamed the incident as gross negligence of the traffic police as heavy vehicles were frequently allowed during the restricted hours.

Eyewitnesses said that the traffic police remained more focused on issuing challans, to reportedly get their 30 percent share, rather than regulating traffic to prevent such tragedies. Later, the funeral prayers of the deceased were offered in Banda Phugwariyan.

SSP traffic Qamar Hayat Khan admitted that trucks were banned from entering the city between 7 AM to 9 AM, raising questions about how the dumper managed to enter the city during the restricted hours. The SSP traffic suspended the traffic warden deployed at Salhed checkpoint and directed a formal inquiry to fix the responsibility

Meanwhile, DPO Abbottabad Umar Tufail took immediate notice, ordering strict legal action against the driver and seizure of the vehicle.

