Health experts seek setting up of dedicated organ transplant facility

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has approved incentive package for the family of young organ donor Jawad Khan amid demand by senior doctors to establish a dedicated transplant tower to ensure that terminally-ill people get transplant services in the province.

On Thursday, health department issued a notification approving Umrah package for six family members of Jawad Khan, who donated organs in June. To acknowledge the sacrifice of the 9th grader, Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur on the recommendation of Medical Transplantation Regulatory Authority (MTRA) also approved renaming of the local health facility after him and incorporating a lesson on organ donation in the curriculum of 9th grade and blacktopping of the road leading to donor’s village Rustam in Mardan.

The family of the 14-year-old student had agreed to donate his two corneas, as many kidneys and one liver after he was declared brain dead at Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC) that were transplanted to five deserving patients the same day.

It was the maiden case of deceased donor transplant in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa that prompted MTRA to request the government to encourage others to bridge the gap between demand and supply of organs donation in the province. However, senior doctors told Dawn that the government must construct a dedicated transplant facility and make available all services there.

“The government has released Rs500 million to Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) for a transplant tower but we need a full-fledged facility modelled after Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute and Research Centre (PKLI) Lahore and Gambat Institute of Medical Sciences (Gambat) Sindh where people can receive all transplants,” a senior urologist said.

According to him, KTH has started work to start renal transplants only but people needed transplants of liver, bone marrow and cornea etc. Presently, there are six hospitals, which are recognised by MTRA for renal transplants but for bone marrow and liver transplant patients visit Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi.

A senior ophthalmologist said that the government should construct transplant tower in Phase-5 Hayatabad or in Regi Model Town with all facilities including Human Leukocyte Antigen (HLA) testing, a process to match organs of donors and recipients for which people went outside the province. The dedicated facility will pave the way for organ transplants including corneas, which are presently sent by Pakistani doctors from abroad as donation.

Once, the government starts transplant centre, awareness campaign for deceased donor transplants will also get momentum as people can donate kidney, liver, bone barrow but not corneas, which are possible only if a proper deceased donor mechanism id put in place.

Officials at MTRA told Dawn that after Jawad Khan, they started deceased donor programme under which 34 persons registered themselves. National Database Registration Authority (Nadra) has also agreed to issue a card bearing a logo showing the person as organ donors. MTRA will also issue card to people as authorities cannot cater to the growing demand of organ donations.

“Scores of people are waiting for kidneys and other organs but owing to culture, the number of donation is far lesser than requirements. Since the establishment of MTRA, more than 700 renal transplants have been carried out in the province while the number of corneal transplants is about 600,” they said.

The notification issued by health department also quoted the chief minister as directing necessary approval for dedicated infrastructure, regular budgetary allocations and requisite mobility support to strengthen MTRA.

Doctors said that a hospital exclusively for organ donation would not only speed up organ donation but would also put brakes on illegal organ transplants.

The provincial government has so far carried out 197 renal transplants costing Rs1.4 million per case, 72 liver transplants costing Rs6.2 million and 24 cochlear transplants costing Rs2.3 million per case free of cost on Sehat Card Plus.

“With a centre in place, the amount will go it. Not only this but the centre will produce transplants surgeons and trained staff that can be used for launching transplant services at district level in future,” said doctors.

Published in Dawn, September 6th, 2025