Three women die in separate incidents

RAWALPINDI: Three women were killed in separate incidents in the garrison city on Thursday, police said. In the first incident in the limits of Sadar Barooni area, a woman who was in her 40s was hit and killed by a loader rickshaw.

Saeedullah, the husband of the deceased woman lodged an FIR with the police saying that he and his wife Ms Noshad were going towards market to purchase groceries on Thursday when a recklessly driven loader rickshaw hit her.

He said that she was criticallyinjured and died while being removed to hospital.

The accused driver managed to escape.

A woman was gunned down by a man over complaining to police about drug abuse in the Dhamial area, police said.

Wife of Noor Hussain lodged an FIR with the police saying that they were sitting in their house when a man entered inside and started arguing and abusing her sister Shabana over some issue.

While arguing, he allegedly pulled out his pistol and opened fire on Shabana.

The injured was being removed to BBH but she died on the way.

Another woman aged 25, died after she suffered an electric shock in Dhok Imam Deen Dhamyal Kalyal Road on Thursday.

Published in Dawn, September 6th, 2025