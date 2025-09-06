Three policemen suspended for ‘abusing’ man, two sons

ISLAMABAD: Three police officials were suspended in response to a complaint lodged by a citizen at Prime Minister’s Performance Delivery Unit (PMDU), stating that he along with his brother and father were detained in the police station illegally, and his vehicle was impounded.

He alleged that they released them and the vehicle after taking bribe.

When contacted, DIG Operations Jawad Tariq said the complaint was received through the PM Portal and the three policemen were suspended on the basis of a fact-finding inquiry. A departmental inquiry will also be initiated against them for further legal action, he added.

The action initiated against the police officials deployed at Humak police station after the citizen lodged the complaint against them at PMDU.

In response to the complaint, Secretary Human Rights Division forwarded the complaint to IG Islamabad for an early action as per law. The IG Office then referred the complaint to DIG Operations Islamabad and the office forwarded it to office concerned.

Talking to Dawn, Ghulamullah, a driver by profession, said two policemen stopped him and his brother when he was returning home on a pick up after duty. He, however, admitted that was travelling on the wrong side in the area of Humak near the police station on Aug 10 at 8 pm that was why he was stopped by the policemen.

The policemen checked their CNIC, license and vehicle’s documents, besides searching the vehicle.

When the policemen asked for body search, he told them to search him, but in front of the camera installed there since he was in possession of Rs150,000 in cash.

As a result the policemen got annoyed and slapped and abused him and his brother and snatched their mobile phones. The police also shifted them to police station. When he told the police that he wanted to call police helpline, they started abusing them.

They further abused them when they reached the police station and also slapped them. When they were produced before the ASI, who also abused them and said they seem to be robbers.

The official who brought them to the police station alleged that Ghulamullah and his brother abused them, manhandled one of them and tore their uniform and wanted to register a case against them.

After an hour, they asked them to call their father to the police station. Besides, forced them to unlock their mobiles, but they refused as the mobiles carried their bank accounts and personal data.

The policemen beat and tortured him, his brother and father when his father reached the police station at 20am.

The police kept us standing all the night and kept abusing us and did not even allow us to drink water.

Later, the police made a report against them under section 55 and 109 of CrPC and produced them the a magistrate next morning and later they were released after paying cash Rs7,000 to the ASI.

They were asked to come to police station in the evening for their vehicle, impounded by the police. However, when they reached the police station in the evening, and met the Station House Officer, Station Clerk (Moharrar) and police official concerned, however, everyone kept sending them here and there.

Ghulam Ullah also contacted with the policemen who brought him and his bother to the police station, but they demanded money from them for the release of their vehicle. They paid more amount to the police for the release of the vehicle.

He had shared this complaint on the Citizen Portal and got response from the Secretary Human Rights and DIG.

“I do not want to raise this issue on social media because I have received a response from the DIG and the Secretary Human Rights,” Ghulamullah said.

Published in Dawn, September 6th, 2025