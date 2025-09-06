E-Paper | September 06, 2025

Three gunned down in city

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 6, 2025 Updated September 6, 2025 04:53am

KARACHI: Three people were shot dead in different parts of the metropolis, police said on Friday.

In Lyari, 50-year-old Malik Muhammad Shahmeer was gunned down.

Kalakot SHO Agha Mashooq said that the murder appeared to be an outcome of some personal enmity.

He said the victim’s brother had nominated a close relative and his accomplice in the case.

In Korangi, 35-year-old Muhammad Raheel was killed by unidentified gunmen near Eidgah Ground.

The Awami Colony police said that Mohammed Raheel was shot and killed by unidentified gunmen near Eidgah ground.

The police said the motive for the murder could not be known immediately.

A shopkeeper was gunned down in the Scheme-33 area.

Sachal SHO Ameen Khoso identified the victim as Zafar and said he was killed by another shopkeeper at Shah Noorani Chowk following a dispute.

He said that the suspect, identified as Ali Khan, was arrested.

Published in Dawn, September 6th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Hybrid failures
06 Sep, 2025

Hybrid failures

IT is difficult to disagree with the remarks of the Supreme Court’s Justice Athar Minallah, who on Thursday...
Tricky regulation
06 Sep, 2025

Tricky regulation

MEMBERS of the Senate Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue recommended last Wednesday that all those associated...
HPV vaccine
06 Sep, 2025

HPV vaccine

BY and large, it is the low-income countries that face the greatest burden of disease. Several factors contribute to...
Flood accountability
Updated 05 Sep, 2025

Flood accountability

All political parties must recognise that disaster is not a moment for politicking, but a test of governance.
Wapda’s demand
05 Sep, 2025

Wapda’s demand

NEPRA must rigorously scrutinise Wapda’s petition for a staggering 91pc revenue hike to Rs365bn in FY26 from...
‘War or peace’
05 Sep, 2025

‘War or peace’

MANY clichés are bandied about regarding China’s rise as the new superpower — an economic and military behemoth...