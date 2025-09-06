Three gunned down in city

KARACHI: Three people were shot dead in different parts of the metropolis, police said on Friday.

In Lyari, 50-year-old Malik Muhammad Shahmeer was gunned down.

Kalakot SHO Agha Mashooq said that the murder appeared to be an outcome of some personal enmity.

He said the victim’s brother had nominated a close relative and his accomplice in the case.

The Awami Colony police said that Mohammed Raheel was shot and killed by unidentified gunmen near Eidgah ground.

The police said the motive for the murder could not be known immediately.

A shopkeeper was gunned down in the Scheme-33 area.

Sachal SHO Ameen Khoso identified the victim as Zafar and said he was killed by another shopkeeper at Shah Noorani Chowk following a dispute.

He said that the suspect, identified as Ali Khan, was arrested.

Published in Dawn, September 6th, 2025