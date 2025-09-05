E-Paper | September 05, 2025

Sindh irrigation minister refutes reports of making any breaches in barrages

Published September 5, 2025 Updated September 5, 2025 06:49pm

Sindh Irrigation Minister Jam Khan Shoro has refuted reports of plan to make a breach in any barrages due to possible high flood levels.

Balochistan province receives its interprovincial share of water under Water Apportionment Accord 1991 from Guddu’s Pat Feeder and Sukkur barrage’s North Western Canal. Both these channels irrigate rice growing areas in the province.

“We told the visiting Balochistan minister that such reports are just rumour mongering and speculative. We don’t have a plan for giving a cut in the breach anywhere,“ Shoro told Dawn.com. He added that breaches were always destructive.

In 2023 and 2024, Guddu had passed a flow of 461,353 and 405,430 cusecs respectively, while Sukkur had passed a flow of 405,740 cusecs and 380,850 cusecs in the same period.

Pakistan Floods 2025

