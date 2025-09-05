Govt to introduce integrated climate resilience framework

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is working to put in place a climate resilience framework to provide integrated mechanisms for climate adaptation, disaster management and regulatory enforcement to address the province’s vulnerability to climate change.

A senior official told Dawn that the Integrated Climate Resilience Framework (ICFR) was meant to provide a long-term planning, adaptation and mitigation framework for climate change-related issues by doing away with the current “patchwork approach.”

He said that the current government approach was like firefighting by issuing advisories, deploying boats and compensating for losses, so there was a need for introducing an integrated system.

The official said the chief minister had issued directives to the chief secretary for developing an integrated climate resilience framework for the province.

Initiative comes on CM’s orders

He added that the planning and development department would also move a summary to give legal cover to the ICFR.

On Sept 1, the Chief Minister’s Secretariat wrote to the chief secretary’s office, saying the chief minister has expressed grave concerns over the province’s acute vulnerability to adverse impacts of climate change.

“It has been observed that our response to recurring disasters has, thus far, been largely reactive and constitute patchwork of ad-hoc measures,” the letter said.

It said that the chief minister wanted a “paradigm shift” to move towards a proactive, strategic and holistic system that built long-term climate resilience.

The letter noted that a concept paper for the establishment of the KP Climate Resilience Council had been approved to develop an integrated climate resilience framework, which proposed a digitally integrated systems, clear responsibility matrix for all departments and a climate reconstruction fund.

The concept paper, seen by Dawn, proposed institutionalising integrated mechanisms for climate adaptation, disaster management, and regulatory enforcement in the province by integrating rescue, relief, rehabilitation, build-back-better, risk-based relocation, sustainable financing and a comprehensive digital monitoring framework.

“This document outlines a concept for the development of the Integrated Climate Resilience Framework (ICRF) for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The ICRF will be a state-of-the-art system designed to enhance the province’s capacity to prevent, withstand, and recover from climate-induced shocks. The development process will be driven by a collaborative, expert-led approach, culminating in actionable policies and operational plans approved at the highest level of government,” the concept paper said.

It proposed a digital integration platform integrating real time data for mitigation and prevention, early warning systems, rescue and relief.

According to it, the platform will track afforestation, land-use planning and emission reduction project; aggregate data from meteorological departments, river flow sensors and satellite imagery to issue timely, location specific alerts to authorities and the public; real-time resource management module to track and deploy assets (personnel, machinery and relief goods) during an emergency; module for transparent damage assessment, needs analysis and tracking of reconstruction efforts.

The paper also suggested the establishment of a provincial resilience and reconstruction fund to provide financial mechanisms to support relief, rehabilitation and rebuilding.

It proposed the formation of an apex council headed by the chief minister to ensure expert-driven development and high-level ownership and five thematic working groups to be established to conduct in-depth analysis and formulate specific recommendations.

According to it, the working groups will include climate mitigation and prevention with the environment department as the lead agency, early warning system and digital integration with Provincial Disaster Management Authority being the lead and emergency relief and rescue operation with the relief, rehabilitation and settlement department as lead.

The concept paper said the finance department would be responsible for developing financial mechanisms and legal matters, while the planning and development department would oversee the exercise to “build back the better part of the framework.”

The document said the proposed interventions would be achieved within a six-month period.

Published in Dawn, September 5th, 2025