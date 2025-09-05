More Lowi Mamund residents shifted to safety

BAJAUR: Residents of Gelli village in the restive Lowi Mamund tehsil have vacated their houses and moved to safe localities in Khar tehsil due to the ongoing targeted operation against terrorists here.

Reports from the area showed that the residents of Gelli had not been ordered to evacuate by the district administration as the area was currently not covered by the military operation, which had been under way against terrorists in several localities of Lowi Mamund tehsil since August 16.

The villagers took the decision on Wednesday as a precautionary measure for their protection against any untoward incident.

The residents and official sources confirmed the displacement of villagers from Gelli, saying it came days after hundreds of families from three areas, including Ghakhi, Gohati and Nakhtar, shifted to safe areas in Khar tehsil.

The residents said more than half of the area’s population had left their houses, mostly by themselves.

“Most Gelli residents have left their homes and shifted to safe places in Khar tehsil by arranging transportation despite local PTI MPA Dr Hamidur Rehman’s promise to make such arrangements,” resident Riazul Haq told reporters.

Haq, who is a Jamaat-i-Islami activist, said most locals were unable to afford transport vehicles.

He, however, said that authorities and local lawmakers were unable to arrange transportation for residents to go to their desired destinations.

Mr Haq said the local MPA had failed to keep his transportation promise, which came even after the area was vacated by most residents.

Ihsanullah Saqib, younger brother and personal secretary to local PTI MPA Dr Hamidur Rehman, took to social media on Thursday, claiming that hundreds of vehicles had been dispatched to Gelli village for those willing to leave.

Sources in the provincial disaster management authority, which oversees arrangements for internally displaced persons, confirmed the displacement of residents from Gelli.

The sources said scores of families from Gelli had abandoned their homes and taken shelter with relatives, with local communities centres and relief camps in around 300 schools in Khar tehsil.

Meanwhile, the authorities on Thursday closed a registration centre for internally displaced persons.

“This is to inform the residents of operation-affected areas in Mamund region that the registration centre for internally displaced persons at Qazafi, Utmankhel tehsil, has been closed down following the successful completion of the registration process, so they are advised to not visit this centre from now,” read a notification from the deputy commissioner’s office.

It, however, said the IDPs whose registration process had yet to be completed should visit the centres in Khar and Inayat Kallay, which would remain operational until all displaced persons were registered.

The registration centre in the Qazafi area, the first centre, was set up on Aug 15.

Published in Dawn, September 5th, 2025