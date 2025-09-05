Pakistan sends five more truckloads of relief goods to Afghanistan

KHYBER: Five trucks loaded with humanitarian assistance and gifted by the federal government to earthquake-affected people of Afghanistan were handed over to Afghan authorities by Federal Minister Amir Muqam at Torkham on Thursday.

It was for the second time during last two days that humanitarian assistance comprising winterised and family size tents, foams and pillows, tarpaulin, quilts and necessary medicines were sent across the border by the government of Pakistan as gesture of goodwill to the people of Afghanistan.

About 35 trucks loaded with relief items were sent to Afghanistan on Wednesday via the Torkham border. Afghan authorities thanked Amir Muqam for timely assistance.

Meanwhile, the Khyber district administration on the directives of the additional chief secretary tribal and home affairs, Abid Majeed, established an additional transit point on Jamrud bypass for the assistance and convenience of returning Afghan nationals.

Transit point set up on Jamrud bypass to assist returning Afghan families

A statement issued from Khyber House said that a night stay and dinner would be served to returning Afghan families at the Jamrud transit point in addition to supply of breakfast and lunch at the transit camp established earlier near Hamza Baba Mausoleum in Landi Kotal.

Amir Muqam also paid a visit to the transit camp in Landi Kotal and checked the facilities being provided to returning Afghans.

Officials said that the number of returning Afghans with Proof of Registration (PoR) cards and Afghan Citizen Cards (ACC) had increased since August 31 when the deadline for them to leave Pakistan expired.

The district administration has deputed health staff along with Rescue 1122 personnel, immigration and Nadra staff at Landi Kotal transit point to provide all facilities to Afghan families prior to their departure for their homeland.

Meanwhile, on the special directives of the adviser to chief minister on health, Ihtisham Ali, a nutrition camp has been established at Afghan Holding Camp in Landi Kotal to provide free nutritional support to children and pregnant women suffering from malnutrition.

The camp was set up through joint efforts of the director of nutrition cell, Dr Fazal Majid, director-general health services, district health officer of Khyber, Unicef, and other donor organisations.

Talking to journalists, Ihtisham Ali said that during his recent visit to the camp, he witnessed a large number of women and children facing severe nutritional deficiencies.

He stated that the camp was now providing specialised supplements to malnourished children while pregnant women were being given MMS supplements along with nutritional counselling to improve maternal and child health.

Mr Ali said that the camp also offered infant and young child feeding (IYCF) counselling sessions and hygiene awareness programmes to educate families about basic health and sanitation practices.

According to him, the nutrition cell is part of health department’s broader humanitarian response strategy. Health officials said that the initiative was a key step in delivering timely and effective medical and nutritional support to vulnerable populations in border areas.

Published in Dawn, September 5th, 2025