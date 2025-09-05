Joint humanitarian response strategy launched for vulnerable communities

ISLAMABAD: Experts have called for joint efforts with close coordination by international donors and the government for protecting vulnerable communities who have suffered due to the floods.

As the devastating floods approached south Punjab and moved towards Sindh, a consortium of local organisations launched a joint humanitarian response strategy to address the issue, urging unity in relief and recovery efforts.

The initiative, launched under the theme of “Local Capacity, Collective Action: Humanitarian Programme Strategy for Floods 2025,” brings together the Indus Consortium, Laar Humanitarian and Development Programme (LHDP), HELP Foundation and Doaba Foundation.

Liaqat Ali, Chairman of Indus Consortium, talking to media stressed the urgency of collective action in the face of severe flood emergencies.

“Pakistan is grappling with widespread destruction with millions of people at the risk of losing homes, crops and livelihoods,” he said, adding, “The strategy is designed to provide both immediate relief and a roadmap for recovery while ensuring transparency and accountability.”

The Humanitarian Programme Strategy Version 1.0 sets three primary goals: articulating a collective vision and planned outreach, fostering collaboration with humanitarian stakeholders and inviting feedback to strengthen the strategy as conditions change.

“Our strength lies in local capacity and collective action, and only by standing together we can match the scale of the unfolding crisis,” Mr Ali added.

The other participants in the event echoed these concerns, stressing the urgent need for both relief supplies and long-term strategies to restore livelihoods.

Indus Consortium CEO Hussain Jarwar gave a presentation on the past humanitarian contributions of the participating organisations, particularly in water - sanitation and hygiene (WASH) initiatives.

He also provided updates on the current situation, emphasising that local civil society groups should be recognised as implementation partners rather than treated merely as grantees in international aid programmes.

Mr Jarwar highlighted the ongoing support being delivered to flood-hit communities through the resources and networks of the consortium.

Javed Iqbal, representing Doaba Foundation, offered an eyewitness account of the worsening conditions in central Punjab, where floods have displaced communities and destroyed crops. He warned that looming food security challenges could intensify as waters continued to damage farmland and disrupt supply chains.

The Indus Consortium and its partners emphasised that the strategy would continue to evolve in line with ground realities with Version 2.0 is expected to incorporate lessons learned from the early phases of relief distribution.

Published in Dawn, September 5th, 2025