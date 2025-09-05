FDE rewards board exams toppers

ISLAMABAD: Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) celebrated on Thursday the outstanding performance of its students in the recently announced results of matric and intermediate by the Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education.

A ceremony was held here at Islamabad College for Boys (ICB) G6, attended by Federal Minister for Education Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and State Minister Wajiha Qamar. The event honoured the top 21 high-achieving students.

Sharing the results, Director of Academics at FDE Riffat Jabeen informed that in SSC-II, 94 per cent of 13,731 students passed with an overall GPA of 3.8, while in HSSC-II, over 81pc of 12,078 students passed with a GPA of 3.02. She noted these achievements reflect the resilience and consistent effort of students, teachers, and parents.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Siddiqui congratulated the achievers and emphasised the importance of education in shaping the nation’s future. Wajiha Qamar highlighted the role of education in building character, values, and responsibility.

The minister stated that the remarkable success of students is a source of pride for the entire nation. He underlined that the daughters of the nation have always brought glory to Pakistan whenever given opportunities.

The Federal Minister praised the tireless efforts of teachers and parents, stating that their dedication forms the foundation of students’ success. He acknowledged that without the guidance and hard work of teachers, these achievements would not have been possible.

Federal Secretary for Education Nadeem Mahbub praised the results and reaffirmed the Ministry’s commitment to quality education.

According to a press release issued by FDE, the ceremony concluded with an award distribution, celebrating excellence and reaffirming FDE’s vision of nurturing future leaders and innovators of Pakistan.

When contacted, Director General of FDE Syed Junaid Akhlaq said that the purpose of the event was to encourage students and teachers. “Results of FDE run schools and colleges have been improving, which is a good sign, and teachers also deserve appreciation,” he said, adding that the improvement in results shows the commitment of students and teachers. “The event was organised at the direction of the federal and state ministers and the secretary of education, as the ministry wants to encourage students to work harder,” he explained.

Besides others, the ceremony was attended by Senior Joint Secretary for Education Aftab Rashid, Chairperson of the Federal Board Dr Ikram Ali Malik, Executive Director of the Inter-Board Coordination Commission Dr Ghulam Ali Mallah, Director Colleges at FDE Shahid Abbasi, and numerous principals, teachers, and parents.

Published in Dawn, September 5th, 2025