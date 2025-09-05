E-Paper | September 05, 2025

Record taken into custody in rape case

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 5, 2025

RAWALPINDI: The Pirwadhai police investigating an alleged rape case have confiscated the suspect’s mobile phone, the private school’s CCTV cameras along with the medical report of the victim.

The suspect, the principal of a private academy, located in Khayaban-i-Sir Syed, will be produced before court on Friday after completion of his three-day physical remand.

A source close to the investigation said the 25-year-old alleged rape victim was taken to a private hospital in Bahria Town Phase VIII for as medical test related to pregnancy on August 18, 2025. Police have also obtained the report of her medical examination carried out in the hospital. Police said a challan would be filed in court with solid evidence to ensure an exemplary punishment for the suspect. “Violence, abuse or harassment against women and children is unacceptable.”

A police spokesman said the FIR was registered against the principal of the academy on the complaint of his female student. The complainant claimed that the principal, who was childless, offered to marry her and promised that he would also help her in getting good marks in her exam.

She told him to approach her parents regarding the marriage proposal; however, the principal started coming closer to her and started convincing her to have physical relations with him.

She also alleged that the principal called her into his office, closed the main gate and office door and raped her. After a few months, she informed him that she was pregnant and insisted on marrying her. However, he allegedly gave her some medicine for an abortion.

According to the FIR, she said the suspect continued raping her time to time and again she became pregnant. However, this time a miscarriage happed. When she insisted on marriage, the suspect refused and started beating her. She said she was in distress and in order to protect her family’s honour could not approach the police on time.

Published in Dawn, September 5th, 2025

