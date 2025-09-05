E-Paper | September 05, 2025

PTI slams PM’s foreign trips amid flood crisis

Ikram Junaidi Published September 5, 2025 Updated September 5, 2025 08:17am

ISLAMABAD: The opposition PTI on Thursday assailed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for his absence from the country while his people reeled from floods.

In a statement, party’s central information secretary Sheikh Waqas Akram condemned the premier’s decision to remain abroad during such a critical situation.

Mr Akram lamented that the premier’s “obsession” with foreign trips had become so extreme that he could not forego even a single visit, calling it “conduct unbecoming of an elected leader”.

He said the premier should have immediately cut short his trip and returned to lead the rescue and relief efforts on the ground.

“Instead, he chose to receive briefings abroad, a move that speaks volumes of his detachment from the miseries of the people,” he alleged.

Mr Waqas further claimed that the devastation caused by the floods was largely a man-made disaster, worsened by three decades of misrule.

He also lashed out at the Punjab government for disrupting PTI’s relief activities in the province, alleging that rescue teams were delayed for hours to accommodate Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s “staged” visits.

Referring to Khwaja Asif’s startling revelations regarding corruption scandals, Mr Waqas said if a close associate of the Sharifs had accused them of corruption, it was undeniable proof that billions were siphoned off through metro projects and other schemes.

He demanded that every looted penny be recovered and redirected to flood-affected families.

It is worth mentioning that Defence Minister Khwaja Asif had recently remarked that corruption had damaged the country more than floods, adding the government should begin accountability with itself and include bureaucrats as well.

Published in Dawn, September 5th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Flood accountability
Updated 05 Sep, 2025

Flood accountability

All political parties must recognise that disaster is not a moment for politicking, but a test of governance.
Wapda’s demand
05 Sep, 2025

Wapda’s demand

NEPRA must rigorously scrutinise Wapda’s petition for a staggering 91pc revenue hike to Rs365bn in FY26 from...
‘War or peace’
05 Sep, 2025

‘War or peace’

MANY clichés are bandied about regarding China’s rise as the new superpower — an economic and military behemoth...
Kalabagh again
Updated 04 Sep, 2025

Kalabagh again

The cry for new reservoirs underpins how deeply our power elites are stuck in old, redundant concepts.
A new threat
04 Sep, 2025

A new threat

THE deadly suicide bombing targeting a BNP-M meeting in Quetta on Tuesday has exposed a lethal new actor involved in...
Unkept promises
04 Sep, 2025

Unkept promises

GERMANY’S announcement that it is considering the cases of Afghans deported from Pakistan is a welcome gesture at ...