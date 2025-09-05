Ravaged villages tally is 180 in three districts

BAHAWALPUR: The relentless flooding from the Sutlej continues to devastate swathes of land across south Punjab, with the floodwaters now affecting three districts –Bahawalpur, Lodhran, and Vehari.

The total number of submerged villages has risen to 180, leading to almost complete destruction of crops and the evacuation of thousands of residents.

On Thursday, the floodwaters hit Basti Subhan, a suburb west of Bahawalpur city, and Jhoke Shaira near the northern bypass. Residents of Basti Subhan were caught by surprise as the water rapidly entered their area, forcing them to flee to safety.

However, local authorities and rescue teams quickly arrived to help and transport them to nearby relief camps. The floodwaters also inundated vast agricultural lands, destroying standing crops.

Meals, mosquito nets distributed among the affectees

The devastation has also spread to other areas. In Khairpur Tamewali tehsil, floodwaters have submerged rural areas and villages. In Lodhran district, the areas of Chamb Kuliar, Jagear Hora, Adam Wahan, and Jhoke Janan are now underwater, with Deputy Commissioner Dr. Lubna Nazir overseeing rescue and relief efforts.

Bahawalpur Commissioner Musarrat Jabeen with DC Dr.Farhan Farooq visited the Fatowali relief camp and expressed satisfaction over the rescue and relief measures there.

Multan Division Commissioner Aamir Karim Khan also visited the affected areas in Lodhran.

The floodwaters are now rapidly moving toward Sammasatta, on their way to Panjnad Headworks, where the peak is expected to arrive on Saturday night.

In Vehari, several areas, including Mauza Lakha Bangla, Mian Hakim, and Khichi, have been submerged.

Deputy Commissioner Imrana Tauqeer and District Police Officer Muhammad Afzal distributed essential supplies, including meals and mosquito nets, to the affected residents and feed for their livestock.

Meanwhile, in Multan, the floodwaters from the Chenab have reached the embankment of the city’s waste management plant.

Although officials claim the plant is secure, the situation remains a concern, and the administration has taken steps to prepare for an emergency.

Published in Dawn, September 5th, 2025