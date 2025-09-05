E-Paper | September 05, 2025

IG gets two weeks to recover woman

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 5, 2025 Updated September 5, 2025 08:10am

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday granted Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Usman Anwar two weeks to recover a woman allegedly abducted six years ago.

Earlier, the IGP appeared before the court on the direction of Chief Justice Aalia Neelum.

The IGP submitted a report stating that a special nine-member team comprising officials from Special Branch, CTD, police investigation and operations wings, and Intelligence Bureau was formed to trace the woman.

The CJ, however, expressed her dissatisfaction, observing that such steps should have been taken much earlier. She questioned lapses in police investigation records, noting that the police diaries often fail to record the time of the entries.

She remarked that the IGP should have acted on the very first day of assuming the charge of his office to ensure proper documentation.

Warning the IGP, the chief justice observed, “If the time is not recorded in future police diaries, contempt proceedings would be initiated against you?”

The CJ further lamented that a mother kept crying for her daughter for six years, but the police did nothing.

She also expressed her astonishment over the family’s unusual stance that the woman had been taken away by “jinn”.

Allowing the IGP’s request for more time, the CJ adjourned the matter till Sept 18.

Published in Dawn, September 5th, 2025

