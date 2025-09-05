PA discusses flood situation

LAHORE: Both the government and the opposition spoke with one voice on the devastating floods during the Punjab Assembly session which commenced here on Thursday.

The session, presided over by Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan, began three and a half hours behind its scheduled time. Rules of business were suspended to allow for a general debate on the flood situation.

The speaker stated that 25 districts were affected and two million people were displaced by the floods and heavy rains. He warned that the floods would result in increased inflation and urged the government to address the issue on a priority basis.

Irrigation Minister Kazim Pirzada described the flood situation as “state of war,” adding that the chief minister and all institutions are on the same page.

He explained that this year’s floods were exacerbated by unusually heavy rainfall and melting glaciers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Pirzada warned against negligence in allowing constructions in riverbeds, predicting a 22 percent increase in the rivers’ water flow next year due to climate change.

Deputy Opposition Leader Moeen Riaz Qureshi and PTI Chief Whip Rana Shahbaz criticised the chief minister for being on foreign tours while the country was hit by floods. They called for a parliamentary committee to investigate constructions within riverbeds.

Rana Shahbaz also highlighted that floods caused a loss of wheat worth Rs22 billion, and he accused the administration of focusing on making “TikTok videos” instead of making rescue and relief efforts.

Qureshi recommended that the government provide aid to the flood victims through a branchless banking system.

The House unanimously passed a resolution presented by the PML-N member Rana Arshad to congratulate the nation on the completion of 1,500 years since the birth of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Following the completion of the agenda, the speaker adjourned the session until Friday, 2pm.

Published in Dawn, September 5th, 2025