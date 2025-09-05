E-Paper | September 05, 2025

PA discusses flood situation

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 5, 2025 Updated September 5, 2025 08:08am

LAHORE: Both the government and the opposition spoke with one voice on the devastating floods during the Punjab Assembly session which commenced here on Thursday.

The session, presided over by Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan, began three and a half hours behind its scheduled time. Rules of business were suspended to allow for a general debate on the flood situation.

The speaker stated that 25 districts were affected and two million people were displaced by the floods and heavy rains. He warned that the floods would result in increased inflation and urged the government to address the issue on a priority basis.

Irrigation Minister Kazim Pirzada described the flood situation as “state of war,” adding that the chief minister and all institutions are on the same page.

He explained that this year’s floods were exacerbated by unusually heavy rainfall and melting glaciers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Pirzada warned against negligence in allowing constructions in riverbeds, predicting a 22 percent increase in the rivers’ water flow next year due to climate change.

Deputy Opposition Leader Moeen Riaz Qureshi and PTI Chief Whip Rana Shahbaz criticised the chief minister for being on foreign tours while the country was hit by floods. They called for a parliamentary committee to investigate constructions within riverbeds.

Rana Shahbaz also highlighted that floods caused a loss of wheat worth Rs22 billion, and he accused the administration of focusing on making “TikTok videos” instead of making rescue and relief efforts.

Qureshi recommended that the government provide aid to the flood victims through a branchless banking system.

The House unanimously passed a resolution presented by the PML-N member Rana Arshad to congratulate the nation on the completion of 1,500 years since the birth of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Following the completion of the agenda, the speaker adjourned the session until Friday, 2pm.

Published in Dawn, September 5th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Flood accountability
Updated 05 Sep, 2025

Flood accountability

All political parties must recognise that disaster is not a moment for politicking, but a test of governance.
Wapda’s demand
05 Sep, 2025

Wapda’s demand

NEPRA must rigorously scrutinise Wapda’s petition for a staggering 91pc revenue hike to Rs365bn in FY26 from...
‘War or peace’
05 Sep, 2025

‘War or peace’

MANY clichés are bandied about regarding China’s rise as the new superpower — an economic and military behemoth...
Kalabagh again
Updated 04 Sep, 2025

Kalabagh again

The cry for new reservoirs underpins how deeply our power elites are stuck in old, redundant concepts.
A new threat
04 Sep, 2025

A new threat

THE deadly suicide bombing targeting a BNP-M meeting in Quetta on Tuesday has exposed a lethal new actor involved in...
Unkept promises
04 Sep, 2025

Unkept promises

GERMANY’S announcement that it is considering the cases of Afghans deported from Pakistan is a welcome gesture at ...