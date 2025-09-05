Pera tasked with checking wheat hoarding

LAHORE: The Punjab Enforcement and Regulatory Authority (Pera) has been tasked with checking wheat hoarding.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Thursday presided over a meeting to take strict measures to maintain prices of wheat, flour and bread in the province here on Thursday.

She directed the authorities concerned to ban use of wheat in feed mills, for which section 144 should be imposed.

Action should be taken against those who were involved in increasing prices of flour and bread under the guise of floods. The meeting was informed that the price control magistrates had been mobilised to stop wheat hoarding. She said the price of roti should not increase by more than Rs14, and the price of a 20kg flour bag should not increase by more than Rs1,810. She vowed not to allow prices of flour and roti to increase due to floods.

Meanwhile, the CM visited the Chuhng flood relief camp and met with the flood- affected people. She had a chat with the children in a temporary classroom, asked them various questions, and expressed her affection for them.

She directed health screening of all children residing in the flood relief camp. She vowed rehabilitation of flood victims. “We are reviewing water situation, and will help in building your houses. Don’t worry, we are with you and will support you,” she told them.

The chief minister was informed that 4,891 villages had been affected by floodwater. Some seven relief camps, 17 medical camps and nine livestock camps have been established in Lahore.

Published in Dawn, September 5th, 2025