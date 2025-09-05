Tribunal dismisses Elahis’ election petitions

LAHORE: An election tribunal, comprising a retired judge of the Lahore High Court, has dismissed the election petitions filed by former chief minister Parvez Elahi and his wife Qaisera Elahi, challenging the victories of the returned candidates in the respective constituencies in Gujrat.

The couple had challenged the victories of their close relatives, Chaudhry Salik Hussain and Musa Elahi, from NA-64 and PP-32, respectively.

In their petitions, Mr Elahi and his wife alleged that according to Form-45, they had won the Feb 8 election, but in Form-47 their rival candidates were declared successful. They alleged that the election commission had altered the results from Form 45 to Form 47, leading to discrepancies. They asked the tribunal to set aside the victory notifications of the respondents and declare them as returned candidates.

However, the tribunal, comprising retired justice Mehboob Maqbool Bajwa, dismissed the petitions, observing that the petitioners failed to substantiate their claims.

Published in Dawn, September 5th, 2025