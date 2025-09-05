E-Paper | September 05, 2025

Tribunal dismisses Elahis’ election petitions

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 5, 2025 Updated September 5, 2025 08:04am

LAHORE: An election tribunal, comprising a retired judge of the Lahore High Court, has dismissed the election petitions filed by former chief minister Parvez Elahi and his wife Qaisera Elahi, challenging the victories of the returned candidates in the respective constituencies in Gujrat.

The couple had challenged the victories of their close relatives, Chaudhry Salik Hussain and Musa Elahi, from NA-64 and PP-32, respectively.

In their petitions, Mr Elahi and his wife alleged that according to Form-45, they had won the Feb 8 election, but in Form-47 their rival candidates were declared successful. They alleged that the election commission had altered the results from Form 45 to Form 47, leading to discrepancies. They asked the tribunal to set aside the victory notifications of the respondents and declare them as returned candidates.

However, the tribunal, comprising retired justice Mehboob Maqbool Bajwa, dismissed the petitions, observing that the petitioners failed to substantiate their claims.

Published in Dawn, September 5th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Flood accountability
Updated 05 Sep, 2025

Flood accountability

All political parties must recognise that disaster is not a moment for politicking, but a test of governance.
Wapda’s demand
05 Sep, 2025

Wapda’s demand

NEPRA must rigorously scrutinise Wapda’s petition for a staggering 91pc revenue hike to Rs365bn in FY26 from...
‘War or peace’
05 Sep, 2025

‘War or peace’

MANY clichés are bandied about regarding China’s rise as the new superpower — an economic and military behemoth...
Kalabagh again
Updated 04 Sep, 2025

Kalabagh again

The cry for new reservoirs underpins how deeply our power elites are stuck in old, redundant concepts.
A new threat
04 Sep, 2025

A new threat

THE deadly suicide bombing targeting a BNP-M meeting in Quetta on Tuesday has exposed a lethal new actor involved in...
Unkept promises
04 Sep, 2025

Unkept promises

GERMANY’S announcement that it is considering the cases of Afghans deported from Pakistan is a welcome gesture at ...