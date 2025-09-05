E-Paper | September 05, 2025

‘War or peace’

Editorial Published September 5, 2025 Updated September 5, 2025 06:42am

MANY clichés are bandied about regarding China’s rise as the new superpower — an economic and military behemoth that is destined to lead the global order. But while some of this might be hyperbole, two recent events have shown that as the old, West-led global order crumbles, a new multilateral system is rising, with China as one of the central pillars of the new order. Earlier in the week, China hosted the SCO-plus summit in Tianjin, where leaders from Eurasia and its neighbouring regions came together to talk geo-economics and geopolitics, and discuss ways to enhance cooperation. On Wednesday, to celebrate the 80th anniversary of China’s World War II victory over imperial Japan, Xi Jinping put on display the People’s Republic’s military might to show his own compatriots and the world where China stands where defence capabilities are concerned. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif attended both events. Within the span of a few days, China exhibited its soft power and diplomatic prowess in the shape of the SCO, as well as its hard power capabilities in the military parade, sending the message that while Beijing wants to talk trade and connectivity, it is also prepared to hit back militarily if push comes to shove. As Mr Xi noted, mankind faces “the choice of peace or war, dialogue or confrontation”.

In a snide retort to the military parade, particularly Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un’s presence at the event, Donald Trump accused China, Russia and North Korea of ‘conspiring’ against the US. America — and the West’s — panic is palpable, as the emerging global order threatens to replace Western hegemony with a more balanced system, where the Global South has a voice as equals, not as vassals of superpowers. Moreover, it bears mention that many in the international community are disenchanted with the West-led order because of its inherent hypocrisy. Even India — once a darling of the West, touted as the ‘world’s biggest democracy’ — is mending fences with China, thanks largely to the souring of the Trump-Modi bromance over tariffs. The fact is that the US and Europe must accept the reality of China’s rise, and cooperate to create a world with less conflict instead of preparing for endless confrontation. China should also learn from the West’s mistakes, and work to create a system where less powerful states are respected, and not dominated.

Published in Dawn, September 5th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Flood accountability
Updated 05 Sep, 2025

Flood accountability

All political parties must recognise that disaster is not a moment for politicking, but a test of governance.
Wapda’s demand
05 Sep, 2025

Wapda’s demand

NEPRA must rigorously scrutinise Wapda’s petition for a staggering 91pc revenue hike to Rs365bn in FY26 from...
‘War or peace’
05 Sep, 2025

‘War or peace’

MANY clichés are bandied about regarding China’s rise as the new superpower — an economic and military behemoth...
Kalabagh again
Updated 04 Sep, 2025

Kalabagh again

The cry for new reservoirs underpins how deeply our power elites are stuck in old, redundant concepts.
A new threat
04 Sep, 2025

A new threat

THE deadly suicide bombing targeting a BNP-M meeting in Quetta on Tuesday has exposed a lethal new actor involved in...
Unkept promises
04 Sep, 2025

Unkept promises

GERMANY’S announcement that it is considering the cases of Afghans deported from Pakistan is a welcome gesture at ...