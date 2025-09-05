‘War or peace’

MANY clichés are bandied about regarding China’s rise as the new superpower — an economic and military behemoth that is destined to lead the global order. But while some of this might be hyperbole, two recent events have shown that as the old, West-led global order crumbles, a new multilateral system is rising, with China as one of the central pillars of the new order. Earlier in the week, China hosted the SCO-plus summit in Tianjin, where leaders from Eurasia and its neighbouring regions came together to talk geo-economics and geopolitics, and discuss ways to enhance cooperation. On Wednesday, to celebrate the 80th anniversary of China’s World War II victory over imperial Japan, Xi Jinping put on display the People’s Republic’s military might to show his own compatriots and the world where China stands where defence capabilities are concerned. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif attended both events. Within the span of a few days, China exhibited its soft power and diplomatic prowess in the shape of the SCO, as well as its hard power capabilities in the military parade, sending the message that while Beijing wants to talk trade and connectivity, it is also prepared to hit back militarily if push comes to shove. As Mr Xi noted, mankind faces “the choice of peace or war, dialogue or confrontation”.

In a snide retort to the military parade, particularly Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un’s presence at the event, Donald Trump accused China, Russia and North Korea of ‘conspiring’ against the US. America — and the West’s — panic is palpable, as the emerging global order threatens to replace Western hegemony with a more balanced system, where the Global South has a voice as equals, not as vassals of superpowers. Moreover, it bears mention that many in the international community are disenchanted with the West-led order because of its inherent hypocrisy. Even India — once a darling of the West, touted as the ‘world’s biggest democracy’ — is mending fences with China, thanks largely to the souring of the Trump-Modi bromance over tariffs. The fact is that the US and Europe must accept the reality of China’s rise, and cooperate to create a world with less conflict instead of preparing for endless confrontation. China should also learn from the West’s mistakes, and work to create a system where less powerful states are respected, and not dominated.

Published in Dawn, September 5th, 2025