From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1975: Fifty Years Ago: Sinai Accord signed

GENEVA: The new Sinai agreement between Egypt and Israel was signed here this afternoon [Sept 4] by representatives of both sides. The agreement was concluded … after nearly two weeks of shuttle mediation by US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger. Under the accord Israel undertakes to pull back its forces to new lines in the Sinai desert giving up two strategic mountain passes and the Abu Rudeis oil fields. Both countries are seeking increased aid from the United States as part of the bargain.

[News agencies add from Beirut,] Syria … rejected the Israeli-Egyptian interim Sinai agreement, a ruling Baath Party communique said. The communique was issued in Damascus after a meeting of the Baath Party Inter-Arab and Regional Command, and was broadcast by Radio Damascus ... after … Henry Kissinger left Damascus… . The Syrian Baath leadership reaffirmed the indivisibility of the Arab cause and pursuit of the struggle till victory, the statement went on. It called on the Arab world to “show greater solidarity and to make determined preparations on the political, economic and military fronts to confront the Zionist enemy”. Syria is calling for immediate convening of an Arab summit conference.

Published in Dawn, September 5th, 2025