From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1950: Seventy-five years ago: No need to devalue

KARACHI: Competent trade and commerce circles in Karachi declared themselves on Monday [Sept 4] as wholly ... opposed to the ... idea of any devaluation of the Pakistani rup­ee. Authoritative spokesmen of the business community … expressed full agreement with the views of … financial and economic circles… . Most emphatic of all was the President of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Comm­erce and Industries, Mr G. Allana… .

Asked whether the non-devaluation policy of Pakistan had benefited the country, Mr Allana said: “Certainly it has. It will be remembered that the trade had unanimously supported this decision of the Government, as we believed that this was the soundest policy ... to adopt. Whether this was the right course … can only be judged by the results… . Let me … examine how non-devaluation has affected our export trade.

…[T]aking 1948-49 as the basic year, we find that Pakistan had an over-all adverse balance of trade, excluding our trade with Bharat. If our policy not to devalue had been wrong, this adverse balance of trade should have been further accentuated in 1949-50… . ... [”]

Published in Dawn, September 5th, 2025