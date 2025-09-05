E-Paper | September 05, 2025

Disrespecting Quaid

From the Newspaper Published September 5, 2025 Updated September 5, 2025 06:32am

FOR years, I have been disappointed by the negative use of social media platforms in the name of creativity and entertainment by people who post content that is dis-respectful and offensive.

In essence, making fun of religious beliefs and respected personalities in search of ‘reach’ and ‘likes’ is neither creative nor entertaining.

On the occasion of Aug 14, our Indepen-dence Day, I came across multiple videos where vulgar music was used in the background of videos generated with the help of artificial intelligence (AI) showing Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah making funny gestures to match that music. This was a horrible sight.

Unfortunately, these videos were not created by foreigners, but by our own people who claim to be patriotic. What is even more regrettable is that instead of reporting such content, many of us ended up promoting them. This practice has to stop right here and now.

The authorities concerned should take strict measures against the menace of rapidly spreading meme culture, ridiculing respected national personalities. In many ways, the practice is as dangerous as misinformation, fake news and hate speech.

Mian Muhammad Salla
Miro Khan, Sindh

Published in Dawn, September 5th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Flood accountability
Updated 05 Sep, 2025

Flood accountability

All political parties must recognise that disaster is not a moment for politicking, but a test of governance.
Wapda’s demand
05 Sep, 2025

Wapda’s demand

NEPRA must rigorously scrutinise Wapda’s petition for a staggering 91pc revenue hike to Rs365bn in FY26 from...
‘War or peace’
05 Sep, 2025

‘War or peace’

MANY clichés are bandied about regarding China’s rise as the new superpower — an economic and military behemoth...
Kalabagh again
Updated 04 Sep, 2025

Kalabagh again

The cry for new reservoirs underpins how deeply our power elites are stuck in old, redundant concepts.
A new threat
04 Sep, 2025

A new threat

THE deadly suicide bombing targeting a BNP-M meeting in Quetta on Tuesday has exposed a lethal new actor involved in...
Unkept promises
04 Sep, 2025

Unkept promises

GERMANY’S announcement that it is considering the cases of Afghans deported from Pakistan is a welcome gesture at ...