Disrespecting Quaid

FOR years, I have been disappointed by the negative use of social media platforms in the name of creativity and entertainment by people who post content that is dis-respectful and offensive.

In essence, making fun of religious beliefs and respected personalities in search of ‘reach’ and ‘likes’ is neither creative nor entertaining.

On the occasion of Aug 14, our Indepen-dence Day, I came across multiple videos where vulgar music was used in the background of videos generated with the help of artificial intelligence (AI) showing Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah making funny gestures to match that music. This was a horrible sight.

Unfortunately, these videos were not created by foreigners, but by our own people who claim to be patriotic. What is even more regrettable is that instead of reporting such content, many of us ended up promoting them. This practice has to stop right here and now.

The authorities concerned should take strict measures against the menace of rapidly spreading meme culture, ridiculing respected national personalities. In many ways, the practice is as dangerous as misinformation, fake news and hate speech.

Mian Muhammad Salla

Miro Khan, Sindh

Published in Dawn, September 5th, 2025