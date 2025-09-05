Soul-searching time

PROUD nations, being imbued with the spirit of patriotism, celebrate their independence day with zest and zeal. However, our enthusiastic celebrations on Aug 14 every year tend to lose their very soul when we fail to imbibe the real essence and purpose of this day.

We make lofty claims and emotional speeches, expressing our love and devotion for the motherland in high-sounding and flowery words, and make pledges to sink our differences and be united. We vow to work harder than ever to help the country make progress. We should actually be focusing on things that we really mean to do. Let us avoid high-flown vocabulary and do more practical work for the country.

It is our individual and collective responsibility to own our dear homeland and work honestly and diligently in our various capacities to make this beautiful country strong and proud in the comity of nations. It is imperative for us to use the occasion as an opportunity for soul-searching and self-introspection so that we may move ahead with pride and dignity to achieve our desired goal — a safe, secure, stable and prosperous Pakistan.

Khadim Hussain Subhpoto

Hyderabad

Published in Dawn, September 5th, 2025