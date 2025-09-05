Race against time

DESPITE its profound impact on society and economy, the trait of ignoring the significance of punctuality and discipline remains irritatingly common in Pakistani society. As a nation, we are known for our weakness regarding timekeeping, frequently missing deadlines, and failing to adhere to stipulated times for nearly all events; from social gatherings to mass public events.

This lax attitude is, arguably, our biggest crisis, keeping the system disorganised and disorderly. From official conferences and government projects to family and social gatherings, delays are rampant.

It is common for official meetings and ceremonies to start and end late, and government projects frequently experience significant delays, leading to cost esca- lation. The culture of indiscipline prevents us from utilising our full potential.

Businesses often open late and remain open until midnight, consuming energy instead of leveraging daylight. This attitude spills over into workplaces, contributing to a lack of professionalism where all employees delay their assigned tasks almost endlessly.

Studies on work-related stress indicate that prolonged work hours, often involving taking unfinished work home, have a negative impact both on personal life and office productivity. But we clearly accord little value to such studies even though we know for sure successful individuals, regardless of their field of life, are the ones who value time. The transformation must begin at home. Parents must instil in children the value and importance of time, teaching them that time is a precious asset; once lost, it can never be recovered.

Our educational institutions also have a role to play in equipping students with essential life skills, including time management. It is imperative for us to break free from our deeply ingrained habit of procrastination, and adopt punctuality and discipline in all spheres of our lives.

Muhammad Faizan Ali

Karachi

Published in Dawn, September 5th, 2025