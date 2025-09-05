Olympic champ Kennedy, Gout Gout headline Australia worlds squad

SYDNEY: Reigning Olympic pole vault gold medallist Nina Kennedy has Yelena Isinbayeva’s world record in her long-term sights while teen prodigy Gout Gout is also in the Australia team for the world championships.

Kennedy, also the world champion, was among a host of top talent named in Australia’s biggest-ever squad for the championships on Sept 13-21 in Tokyo.

Joining her is dual Olympic medallist and 2025 Diamond League high jump champion Nicola Olyslagers and Matthew Denny, who in April produced the second-biggest discus throw in history.

At the other end of the scale is the 17-year-old sprinter Gout Gout, who has been compared to Usain Bolt and will run the 200m in Japan.

Kennedy, who was peerless at the Paris Olympics, said she was only 80 per cent fit after hamstring surgery.

“I was on crutches for quite a few weeks and the fact that I’m rehabbed and back training, and I’m in full force to go to the world champs, is a massive win in itself,” she told national broadcaster ABC this week.

While playing down her chances of soaring to new heights in Tokyo, Kennedy said her goal was to break Isinbayeva’s 2009 world record of 5.06 metres.

“I see myself having three years left in the sport and I see myself in a position now to be pushing for five metres, to be pushing for that world record,” she said. “I think I’m good enough and no-one has come close to it for a very long time, but I see myself as the best athlete out there, so why not?”

Her current personal best is 4.90m.

Olyslagers is another serious medal prospect after clearing 2.04m to edge Olympic champion and world record holder Yaroslava Mahuchikh and win the Diamond League final in Zurich last week.

“This season has been a great build-up for Tokyo,” said Olyslagers. “I do want to do another personal best, but I haven’t put a limit on what that is.”

Also on the team is Olyslagers’ long-time rival Eleanor Patterson, the 2022 high jump world champion, while Paris Olympic 1500m silver medallist Jessica Hull and men’s pole vault world number four Kurtis Marschall are also podium hopes.

Published in Dawn, September 5th, 2025