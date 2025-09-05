E-Paper | September 05, 2025

Roy Jones Jr gets 1988 Olympic gold

Reuters Published September 5, 2025 Updated September 5, 2025 06:25am

PENSACOLA: Roy Jones Jr has been handed the Olympic gold medal he was controversially denied in 1988 in an extraordinary act of sportsmanship by the South Korean fighter who beat him.

Hall of Fame boxer Jones shared a video on Wednesday from two years ago that showed Park Si-hun visiting the American’s ranch in Pensacola, Florida to present him with the light middleweight gold medal.

“I had the gold medal, but I want to give it back to you. It belongs to you,” Park said in the video through his son, who translated.

Jones, who was overcome with emotion by the gesture, covered his face with his hand before saying: “Wow, that is crazy.”

Their match at the Seoul Olympics remains one of boxing’s most contentious moments as Jones appeared to dominate the fight but lost to Park by a 3-2 decision that drew instant criticism and sparked enduring controversy.

Despite losing the gold medal match, Jones was selected as the Val Barker Trophy winner as the best boxer of the 1988 Olympics.

Jones went on to become a four-division world champion and is regarded as one of the sport’s best pound-for-pound fighters of all time.

“In 1988, I was robbed of the gold medal in what became one of the biggest controversies in boxing history,” Jones wrote in his Instagram post.

“By the grace of God, a couple of years ago, the man who won that medal made the trip from South Korea to my home to return it to me, feeling it was rightfully mine.

“I hope you enjoy this moment as much as I did.”

Published in Dawn, September 5th, 2025

