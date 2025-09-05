E-Paper | September 05, 2025

Ex-PM Abbasi blames govt for sugar crisis

Kalbe Ali Published September 5, 2025 Updated September 5, 2025 06:25am

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and convener of the Awam Pakistan Party (APP) Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Thursday said the governments that are not representative of the people care only for themselves, not for the citizens.

“The government manipulated sugar prices by managing the supply of imported sugar verses locally produced sugar. As a result, Rs300-400 billion were taken out of the pockets of ordinary citizens and transferred into the hands of sugar mill owners,” Mr Abbasi said, addressing a news conference.

He added that government policies had provided undue benefits to sugar mill owners, while the beverages industry and other factories were forced to buy sugar at higher rates.

He claimed that even today an additional Rs1bn was going to sugar mill owners through the sale of costly sugar in the retail markets. The government, parliament and price control committees have failed to protect the consumers from this extortion. “This is the state of governance in country,” Mr Abbasi remarked, adding, “The price of sugar has increased by 50 per cent in one year.”

Accuses NAB of protecting corrupt business practices instead of holding mill owners accountable

The former premier asked: “Will anyone answer for this sugar price hike?” He said that those in the government should at least admit their mistake, adding that NAB’s job seemed to be protecting corr­u­pt business practices in the country. The APP convener further said that the job of governments was to provide facilities to the people, but, successive governments had failed and caused economic hardships.

He said that the time to control markets through administrative efforts was over and added that if the price of sugar increases by just one rupee, Rs7bn are taken away from people.

He pointed out that there was a sugar monitoring committee of the cabinet and at least seven to eight other committees responsible for sugar price control.

“Despite so many committees, the price of sugar went up. When there was already a shortage in the country, why did the government allow its export?” he asked. “The strange part is that while the private sector was exporting sugar, the government was importing it— and at prices higher than the international market,” he added. He concluded that sugar had not only become more expensive but had also grown scarce in the markets.

Published in Dawn, September 5th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Wapda’s demand
05 Sep, 2025

Wapda’s demand

NEPRA must rigorously scrutinise Wapda’s petition for a staggering 91pc revenue hike to Rs365bn in FY26 from...
‘War or peace’
05 Sep, 2025

‘War or peace’

MANY clichés are bandied about regarding China’s rise as the new superpower — an economic and military behemoth...
Flood accountability
05 Sep, 2025

Flood accountability

IN just a few weeks, Pakistan has been struck by its worst flooding since 2022, with Punjab facing devastation on a...
Kalabagh again
Updated 04 Sep, 2025

Kalabagh again

The cry for new reservoirs underpins how deeply our power elites are stuck in old, redundant concepts.
A new threat
04 Sep, 2025

A new threat

THE deadly suicide bombing targeting a BNP-M meeting in Quetta on Tuesday has exposed a lethal new actor involved in...
Unkept promises
04 Sep, 2025

Unkept promises

GERMANY’S announcement that it is considering the cases of Afghans deported from Pakistan is a welcome gesture at ...