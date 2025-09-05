E-Paper | September 05, 2025

K-Electric raises Rs4.4bn in first retail sukuk IPO

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 5, 2025 Updated September 5, 2025 06:25am

KARACHI: K-Electric has successfully concluded the Initial Public Offering (IPO) of Pakistan’s first listed short-term sukuk for retail investors, raising Rs4.4 billion — 2.2 times more than its initial target of Rs2bn.

The IPO, which closed on Wednesday, saw strong participation from both institutional and retail investors, including over 600 individual applicants. The funds raised will support KE’s operational needs and working capital requirements.

In a statement, KE said the sukuk IPO marks a significant step towards promoting Islamic finance at the household and individual level. “It creates broader access to investment opportunities, strengthens financial inclusion, and channels domestic savings into productive assets,” the company noted. This, it added, enhances the vibrancy and resilience of Pakistan’s capital markets.

The offering opened on Aug 4, enabling individuals — including KE’s residential and commercial consumers — to invest in the landmark financial instrument. During the blackout phase, participation was limited to individual investors, while from 18 August onward, the IPO was made accessible to all investor categories, including asset management companies. Prior to the public offering, a pre-IPO placement of Rs1bn was allocated for KE’s industrial and large commercial consumers, as well as high-net-worth individuals.

A distinctive feature of the Sukuk was its utility-linked structure. KE’s residential and commercial consumers were offered the option to adjust monthly profit payouts against their electricity bills, a move aimed at deepening financial participation and convenience.

Published in Dawn, September 5th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Wapda’s demand
05 Sep, 2025

Wapda’s demand

NEPRA must rigorously scrutinise Wapda’s petition for a staggering 91pc revenue hike to Rs365bn in FY26 from...
‘War or peace’
05 Sep, 2025

‘War or peace’

MANY clichés are bandied about regarding China’s rise as the new superpower — an economic and military behemoth...
Flood accountability
05 Sep, 2025

Flood accountability

IN just a few weeks, Pakistan has been struck by its worst flooding since 2022, with Punjab facing devastation on a...
Kalabagh again
Updated 04 Sep, 2025

Kalabagh again

The cry for new reservoirs underpins how deeply our power elites are stuck in old, redundant concepts.
A new threat
04 Sep, 2025

A new threat

THE deadly suicide bombing targeting a BNP-M meeting in Quetta on Tuesday has exposed a lethal new actor involved in...
Unkept promises
04 Sep, 2025

Unkept promises

GERMANY’S announcement that it is considering the cases of Afghans deported from Pakistan is a welcome gesture at ...