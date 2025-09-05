E-Paper | September 05, 2025

Maritime JVs with China explored

Kalbe Ali Published September 5, 2025 Updated September 5, 2025 06:25am

ISLAMABAD: Shandong Xinxu Group Corporation of China has proposed establishing an Integrated Maritime Industrial Complex in Pakistan, signalling increased cooperation in port development, shipbuilding, and the blue economy.

During a meeting in Beijing with Maritime Affairs Minister Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry, senior officials from Shandong Xinxu discussed potential joint ventures aligned with Pakistan’s maritime ambitions.

The minister highlighted the expansion plans of Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC) and invited the Chinese firm to explore joint ventures in leasing and feeder services linked to Gwadar port. He also proposed collaboration on dry dock and floating dock facilities at Port Qasim and Gwadar, as well as EU-certified fish processing and aquaculture research to boost seafood exports.

Mr Chaudhry assured the company that Islamabad would facilitate access to land, utilities, and regulatory approvals for such projects. He urged the Chinese side to ensure that any ship recycling facilities conform to Hong Kong Convention (HKC) and European Union environmental standards.

In a separate engagement with officials from Tianjin Dongjiang Compr­ehensive Free Trade Zone (TDFTPZ) — China’s leading shipping, leasing, and logistics hub — the minister discussed ship financing and leasing options. He explored expanding PNSC’s fleet through joint ventures that minimise upfront costs, focusing on Aframax tankers, container ships, and bulk carriers.

Mr Chaudhry invited Dongjiang firms to invest in bonded warehouses, cold chain facilities, and bulk cargo handling infrastructure in Gwadar. He also proposed developing a China–Gwadar–Africa logistics corridor, underscoring Gwadar’s strategic role as a regional trade hub.

Additionally, he called for training programmes for Pakistani free zone managers and customs officials and requested a Dongjiang investment delegation to visit Gwadar in 2025.

In talks with executives of FANJIEYUN International, a frozen food and meat importer, the minister discussed Gwadar’s potential as a logistics centre featuring bonded warehousing and trans-shipment corridors. He also suggested reviving feeder vessel services and conducting a feasibility study for a freight hub operation at the port.Mr Chaudhry’s visit to China is part of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s delegation aimed at attracting investment and enhancing cooperation in Pakistan’s maritime and port sectors, with a particular focus on developing Gwadar as a regional trade and logistics hub.

Published in Dawn, September 5th, 2025

