Call for ‘decolonising’ Pakistan’s legal system

KARACHI: Legal experts and rights activists have called for ‘decolonising’ Pakistan’s British-era governance structure and legal framework, arguing that continued reliance on such systems has contributed to shrinking civic space, rising censorship, and state-led suppression — all of which are eroding justice, accountability and public trust.

They were speaking at a conference titled ‘Decolonising the Law: Human Rights and Legal Reform in Pakistan’, organised by the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) at a local hotel on Thursday.

In his keynote speech, Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar said that the lingering shadows of colonialism still persist in Pakistan’s governance structure. He said the primary purpose of the laws introduced by British colonisers was to control the Indian population, rather than protecting their rights.

Therefore, decolonising the current legal system is essential for ensuring justice in the country, he stressed. It is time to move beyond this inherited framework, and restructure the laws in accordance with Islamic principles of justice, fairness and compassion, alongside the values and ethical norms of the people of Pakistan, Justice Baqar added.

HRCP conference stresses public participation must be central to lawmaking

He also expressed his concern over the poor state of freedom of speech, particularly with regard to journalists, in the country.

HRCP Chairperson Asad Iqbal Butt said that the legal framework imposed by the British in India was designed to serve colonial interests, not the needs of the local population. Such a system, he said, fails to reflect the will of the people in the making of laws and delivery of justice.

That is why justice remains out of the reach of common citizen and there is a growing gap between the state and the people, Mr Butt observed. He emphasised that public participation must be central to lawmaking and introducing legal reforms to ensure justice and restore masses’ trust in the legal system and the Constitution.

HRCP General Secretary Harris Khalique said that while there have been positive legal reforms introduced since independence, they have not gone far enough. He also highlighted the issues concerning the poor state of freedom of speech in the country and said that such restrictions are a legacy of the colonial rulers.

During a panel discussion, moderated by lawyer Sara Malkani, legal expert Asfandyar Warraich stressed the importance of the freedom of assembly, and said that this right is a ‘vehicle’ to bring about any meaningful change in society and its laws. This one right leads to the actualisation of many other rights, he added.

Although this right is enshrined in the Constitution, he said, there are numerous restrictions on its practical exercise. Often, peaceful gatherings are declared unlawful by state institutions and people are put into jails.

Journalist and researcher Akbar Notezai shed light on the troubling situation in Balochistan. “The province resembles a colony due to the ongoing discrimination and repression by state institutions,” he remarked. He highlighted the issues of ‘enforced disappearances’ and increasing ‘militarisation’ of the province.

Researcher Nazish Brohi also criticised the colonial nature of the Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance which, she said, is still being used to suppress voice of dissent by incarcerating those who speak out.

At other sessions, multiple speakers discussed the theme of the conference and presented abstracts of their research.

Published in Dawn, September 5th, 2025