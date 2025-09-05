Three held for illegally issuing SIMs

ISLAMABAD: Three suspects were booked and arrested following a raid on a cellular phone franchise in Al-Falah Society in Karachi on Thursday. The suspects, including owner and manager of the franchise, were found illegally issuing SIMs.

The raid was conducted by the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) as part of Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) drive against the practice of issuing SIMs in violation of prescribed rules.

A complaint to this effect was lodged by PTA’s zonal office in Karachi, said a press release.

Published in Dawn, September 5th, 2025