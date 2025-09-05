MQM-P criticises Sindh govt’s performance

KARACHI: The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) on Thursday questioned the Sindh government’s performance and criticised it over its ‘ineffective response’ to climate change, worsening water scarcity and the “continued deterioration of local governance”.

Addressing a press conference at the party’s temporary headquarters in Bahadurabad, Opposition Leader in the Sindh Assembly Ali Khurshidi said Pakistan ranks among the countries most vulnerable to climate change. He cited the recent monsoon devastation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as a stark example.

“The Ravi River, after 38 years, has returned to its historical path, with floodwaters eventually flowing into the Arabian Sea through Sindh,” he said. “Despite witnessing two decades of recurrent floods, the Sindh government has failed to implement meaningful or preventive measures. The CM and his ministers make statements and photo-op visits, but their actions consistently fall short of their promises. Aid is announced, but where it goes remains a mystery. Governance in Sindh has hit rock bottom.”

Mr Khurshidi said the absence of a decentralised and financially autonomous local government system had severely undermined grassroots institutions across the province. This failure, he claimed, is fueling public demand for the creation of new provinces.

He also spoke about Karachi’s intensifying water crisis, particularly in the districts of Central, West, and Keamari. He criticised the much-publicised inauguration of the new Hub Canal and called it a “massive deception” of the public.

“At the time of its inauguration, 100 million gallons per day (MGD) of water was supplied, but since then it has dropped to 60 or even 70 MGD. Residents are left without water for 35 to 40 days at a time and are forced to purchase water at exorbitant rates via tankers, from Surjani Town to Nazimabad,” he added.

The MQM-P leader alleged that officers of the Karachi Water & Sewage Corporation were directly involved in water theft and accused the city mayor of failing to fulfil his responsibilities.

“Every issue is brushed aside by citing jurisdictional limitations between Town Municipal Corporations (TMCs) and District Municipal Corporations (DMCs). The public is being misled and left to suffer,” he added.

He declared that both the federal and provincial governments have failed to provide relief to the people of Karachi and Sindh, who are continually deceived in the name of water supply, flood management and local governance reform.

Published in Dawn, September 5th, 2025