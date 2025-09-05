Aseefa inspects protective dykes in Sakrand

KARACHI: As part of government’s ongoing efforts to ensure public safety, 28,940 people have been relocated from flood-prone areas during last 24 hours, bringing the total number of people evacuated so far to 94,864 as the province braces for an anticipated “super flood” at Guddu Barrage.

Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said during a press conference on the evacuation process here on Thursday that provincial ministers, commissioners, deputy commissioners and other government officials were all overseeing the safe relocation of people from the affected areas.

“Public announcements are being made to advise residents [of riverine areas] to move to safer locations over fears of flooding,” he said.

Mr Memon said that over 2.4 million cattle were at risk of being affected by the floods, with 328,473 already relocated to safer areas. “Additionally, efforts to prevent outbreaks of diseases are under way, with over 600,000 cattle vaccinated so far,” he added.

He said the provincial monitoring cell was working 24/7, closely monitoring the situation. The current inflow at Guddu Barrage stood at 322,770 cusecs, with an outflow of 395,280 cusecs, according to the minister.

He said the water inflow from Punjab was expected to arrive over the next three days, though with a lower volume than anticipated.

“Furthermore, an additional 500,000 cusecs have been released into Pakistan from India,” he added.

He said that all departments were fully prepared to tackle the situation, with Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah personally overseeing the overall situation. “Following directives from Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and President Asif Ali Zardari, the party workers are collaborating closely with the government,” he said.

Mr Memon said that 500 relief camps had been set up, providing basic facilities and were fully operational to support the affected persons. “The PDMA has also provided necessary equipment, including boats,” he said.

In addition, the minister said, the PDMA had created a dashboard containing a complete list of all relief camps with their coordinates, along with contact numbers for the convenience of the public.

He said that according to experts, Pakistan might face a 20 per cent increase in rainfall next year, accelerated glacial melting, and a heightened risk of floods over the next five years, potentially followed by a five-year drought period.

He urged putting aside political differences to cope with the challenging times.

First Lady Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari, accompanied by National Assembly Deputy Speaker Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah, inspected the Indus River’s protective dykes in Sakrand on Thursday.

She inspected Mad Bachayo Bund, Amri Bridge and S.M. Bachayo Bund near Sakrand where she was briefed on relief and rehabilitation efforts for flood-affected people.

She urged residents of flood-prone areas to strictly follow precautionary guidelines and evacuation requests from authorities. “Your lives are precious, and no unnecessary risk should be taken in the face of natural calamities,” she said.

She was informed by the officials concerned that Mudd Mangli point remained one of the most sensitive spots where potential flooding could cause severe damage.

In order to withstand pressure of the river flow, the Irrigation Department had built protective structures, including T-spurs, J-spurs, and sloping studs, she was told.

Rescue 1122 officials informed her that their camps were fully equipped with boats,

life jackets, scuba sets, and ropes to respond to emergency situation. During her visit, she also reviewed relief and medical camps set up by the district administration.

‘No threat of flood at present’

Sindh Minister for Agriculture Sardar Muhammad Bakhsh Mahar, who was made focal person for the Left Bank of Indus, said that there was currently no danger though a surge of 700,000 cusecs was expected in the river.

He said during an emergency visit to Guddu Barrage and K.K. Bund on Thursday that they had made preparations for coping with 900,000 cusecs. The K.K. Bund was sensitive, where work was under way on an emergency basis, he said.

He said there was currently no threat to the Shank Loop Bund. Estimates of potential losses to agriculture from the feared deluge had also been made. The floodwater released from India would reach Guddu Barrage by Sept 7, he said.

Villagers told to leave riverine area

ocal authorities issued warnings to villagers living in riverine area in Naudero to vacate their settlements over fears of possible flooding.

Officials of revenue and Rescue 1122 went to the riverine villages on boats and appealed to villagers through megaphone to move to safer locations and government camps where their livestock and children would also be provided free medical facilities.

Published in Dawn, September 5th, 2025